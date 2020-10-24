STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Daily cases in TN drops below 3000 after nearly four months

The state reported 2886 new cases as the tally rose to 7,06, 136 with 31, 787 active cases.

Public waiting to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Public waiting to get themselves tested for coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming  650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.

There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

