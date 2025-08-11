Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Both houses adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament was marred by repeated adjournments amid continued protests by the Opposition, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (roll back SIR)", "SIR pe charcha karo (take up discussion on SIR)" in the House, referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress moved an adjournment notice in the Parliament, seeking discussions on fake votes and irregularities in the Lok Sabha, alleged by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Thursday.

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi and floor leaders of other parties will begin the march to the Election Commission (EC) from Parliament at 11.30 am.

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.