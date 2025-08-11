LIVE

Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Both houses adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Congress moved an adjournment notice in the Parliament, seeking discussions on fake votes and irregularities in the Lok Sabha, alleged by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Thursday.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.Photo | PTI
Online Desk
Summary

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament was marred by repeated adjournments amid continued protests by the Opposition, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (roll back SIR)", "SIR pe charcha karo (take up discussion on SIR)" in the House, referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress moved an adjournment notice in the Parliament, seeking discussions on fake votes and irregularities in the Lok Sabha, alleged by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Thursday.

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi and floor leaders of other parties will begin the march to the Election Commission (EC) from Parliament at 11.30 am.

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy opposition protests

The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and holding placards.

Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask questions related to the Ministry of Environment and Forests amid the din.

After about 10 minutes, Birla said the opposition members have been "systematically disrupting" the proceedings of the House for 14 days with their protests.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition raise Bihar electoral rolls revision issue

Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till post-lunch session within minutes of start of proceedings, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed officials papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and the well of the House, leading to adjournment of proceedings till 2 pm.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Bihar SIR

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding discussion in the Upper House on the constitutional and electoral implications of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, stataing that the process appears to be "discriminatory" and risks deletion of large sections of voters ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore files adjournment motion in LS to discuss "vote chori" allegations

Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion on Monday in the Lok Sabha, seeking to discuss the a 'allegations of "Vote Chori" and Electoral Fraud in Mahadevapura, Karnataka'.

Submitting his motion to the LS Secretary General, Tagore sought to discuss the allegations of "over 1,00,000 fraudulent votes allegedly added to the electoral rolls, with the margin far exceeding the victory margin in the Bangalore Central LS Seat"

Citing grounds for the adjournment, he alleged that the "neutrality and credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is being questioned, adding that there are "allegations that a systematic "model" of voter list manipulation is being replicated in multiple constituencies."

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice of motion to discuss 'fairness of electoral process'

MP in Rajya Sabha, from the Congress Party, Ranjeet Ranjan, has given a notice of motion to discuss the "concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process"

Alongside Ranjan, and an All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, wrote on similar lines to the Secretary-General on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Monsoon session

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com