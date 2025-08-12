Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protest

Surjewala seeks debate in Rajya Sabha on integrity of electoral processes
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the House's scheduled business on August 12 to discuss what he describes as serious concerns over 'the integrity of India's electoral processes'.
In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business be set aside to deliberate on the alleged exclusion of vulnerable communities from the electoral rolls.
He stressed that such exclusions are occurring without adequate safeguards, transparency, or due process.
"The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice reads.