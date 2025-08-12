LIVE

Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protest

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.(File Photo | PTI)
On Monday, Parliament witnessed another day of noisy protests, with Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls and alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stalling proceedings in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, disruptions began soon after the House met, as Congress and other Opposition MPs shouted slogans and held placards. Similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where protests forced adjournment soon after official papers were tabled.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 Rule 267 notices, urging MPs to take up Zero Hour instead. Slogans of “vote chori” (electoral theft) echoed through the chamber as protests continued.

The unrest extended outside Parliament, where the INDIA bloc marched to the Election Commission. With no police permission for the rally, leaders were stopped near Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained, while Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a barricade.

Amid the din, the Lok Sabha passed the Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill without debate.

INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against SIR issue, sport '124 Not Out' T-shirts

On the seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition raise Bihar electoral rolls revision issue

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid noisy protests over Bihar electoral roll issue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Bihar SIR

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss alleged constitutional and electoral concerns over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming it demands "documents of a tough nature" from about eight crore voters, making it difficult for migrant workers, students, and poorer sections ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

In the notice submitted to the Secretary-General, the MP said, "While regular and transparent revision of voter lists is the cornerstone of our democratic system, the nature of this process being adopted in Bihar appears to be worrisome and inequality-promoting at many levels, especially when we see it in the backdrop of the likely assembly elections in the year 2025."

INDIA Bloc leaders to meet in Parliament to chalk out strategy for house proceedings

The leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Parliament at 10:15 am on Tuesday to discuss their strategy for the proceedings in the House.

A day earlier, the INDIA bloc and its leaders came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid allegations of "vote theft" in the previous assembly and general elections.

The opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi police this morning for protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, following allegations of "vote theft," after they were denied permission to march to the EC office.

Surjewala seeks debate in Rajya Sabha on integrity of electoral processes

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the House's scheduled business on August 12 to discuss what he describes as serious concerns over 'the integrity of India's electoral processes'.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business be set aside to deliberate on the alleged exclusion of vulnerable communities from the electoral rolls.

He stressed that such exclusions are occurring without adequate safeguards, transparency, or due process.

"The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice reads.

