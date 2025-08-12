Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protest

On Monday, Parliament witnessed another day of noisy protests, with Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls and alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stalling proceedings in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, disruptions began soon after the House met, as Congress and other Opposition MPs shouted slogans and held placards. Similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where protests forced adjournment soon after official papers were tabled.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 Rule 267 notices, urging MPs to take up Zero Hour instead. Slogans of “vote chori” (electoral theft) echoed through the chamber as protests continued.

The unrest extended outside Parliament, where the INDIA bloc marched to the Election Commission. With no police permission for the rally, leaders were stopped near Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained, while Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a barricade.

Amid the din, the Lok Sabha passed the Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill without debate.