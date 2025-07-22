LIVE

Monsoon Session Day 2 | Parliament adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition uproar

Tuesday’s stormy Parliament proceedings came in the wake of the shock resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down late last night citing health reasons.
Opposition MPs stage a protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Photo | PTI
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, leading to the House being adjourned till 12 noon.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour.

"This day belongs to the farmers. Please allow the House to function so that we can discuss the issues related to poor, farmers and the village," he said.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards are not allowed inside the House.

"You don't want the House to run. You don't want discussion on farmers issues. I can't allow sloganeering. You can't bring placards inside the House," he said.

As the opposition members continued the protests, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces attacked Pakistani terror sites and defence installations for three days beginning May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Harivansh was chairing the proceedings of the morning session, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Usually Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition parties demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and other issues.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by Opposition members after adjournment notices were rejected.

Tuesday’s stormy Parliament proceedings came in the wake of the shock resignation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down late last night citing health reasons.

