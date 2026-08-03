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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11 LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; heavy sloganeering disrupts Rajya Sabha

Parliament has just nine working days left in the Monsoon Session, with Opposition protests continuing to stall proceedings.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament's Monsoon Session enters its third week on Monday, with the government set to introduce a fresh set of Bills even as it hopes to break the logjam that has disrupted proceedings over the past two weeks.

Both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition pressed for discussions on the NEET paper leak controversy, the alleged police excesses against protesters at Jantar Mantar and the Ram Mandir donation row.

Amid the continued standoff, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha will consider the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The agenda also includes a statement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23.

The other two bills listed for the day are the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace an ordinance, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.'

Reports say that the Centre is waiting for the Opposition to allow Parliament to function normally before taking up other key legislations. During the first two weeks of the session, Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Parliament premises over the Ram Temple donation row

Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters.

The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and "theft" that took place later.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament'.

They raised slogans against Shah apparently referring to the directions to security personnel to use lethal force against student protesters at the recent agitation against NEET paper leak.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

On Friday, the INDIA bloc MPs had staged a skit during their protest in Parliament House complex.

The MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, dressed in a saffron outfit, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple.

The protest has sparked a row with the BJP and Hindu outfits calling it an insult to Sanatan dharma.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex, to finalised the opposition's strategy for this week.

(PTI)

Heavy sloganeering by Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after Opposition MPs raised slogans over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak and the issue of alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, disrupting the Question Hour.

Soon after the House assembled, Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian athletes for their performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and highlighted that women athletes had won eight gold medals. He also announced that the 2030 Commonwealth Games would be held in Ahmedabad.

As the Speaker called the first listed question for oral reply, Opposition members began raising slogans. Birla questioned the MPs over repeated disruptions and urged them to return to their seats.

With the protests continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon. The Lok Sabha has not been able to conduct Question Hour on any day since the Monsoon Session began on July 20 due to repeated disruptions.

The government is scheduled to introduce two Bills in the House later in the day — the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026. The House is also set to consider and pass the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin 

Lok Sabha proceedings begin 

John Brittas condemns alleged attack on Pappu Yadav , accuses BJP of intolerance

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas on Monday criticised the alleged manhandling of an Opposition MP, saying political disagreements should be addressed through debate and not physical confrontation.

"It is quite unfortunate that an Opposition MP was manhandled and those with an allegiance to the ruling party went to his house and forcefully ended his press conference. If the ruling party wants to counter the charges, they have many avenues. Physical assault on parliamentarians is not the way to deal with it," Brittas said.

He alleged that the incidents reflected the BJP's intolerance towards criticism.

Meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties

A meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is now underway at Rajya Sabha LoP's office in Parliament to work out a future strategy to be adopted during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala moves Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha over alleged Ram Mandir donation theft

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday submitted a notice under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations and alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The notice urged the Chair to allow an immediate discussion on what Surjewala termed a matter of urgent public importance. Earlier, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury had also moved an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the Trust's financial transparency, an independent audit of its accounts and a government statement on the legal and regulatory framework governing its functioning.

Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion to discuss new Anti-Defection Law

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari moves a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing the new Anti-Defection Law.

Opposition to protest at Makar Dwar, seek Amit Shah's statement on July 20 police action

The Opposition will stage a protest at Makar Dwar before Parliament convenes on Monday, reiterating its demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the July 20 police action against protesters. Opposition parties are also expected to raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The protest comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day amid speculation over the possible introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, setting the stage for another day of confrontation between the government and the Opposition.

Parliament panel to hear MeitY, Meta, Google, X on social media regulation

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will meet on Monday to deliberate on the regulation of social and digital media platforms, days after Meta apologised for removing a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The panel, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, is scheduled to meet at 4 pm. Representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs and major digital platforms—including Google, X, Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), YouTube and Snapchat—have been asked to brief the committee on the subject, "Social and Digital Platforms and Their Regulation."

Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session