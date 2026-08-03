Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11 LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; heavy sloganeering disrupts Rajya Sabha

Parliament's Monsoon Session enters its third week on Monday, with the government set to introduce a fresh set of Bills even as it hopes to break the logjam that has disrupted proceedings over the past two weeks.

Both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition pressed for discussions on the NEET paper leak controversy, the alleged police excesses against protesters at Jantar Mantar and the Ram Mandir donation row.

Amid the continued standoff, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha will consider the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The agenda also includes a statement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23.

The other two bills listed for the day are the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace an ordinance, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.'

Reports say that the Centre is waiting for the Opposition to allow Parliament to function normally before taking up other key legislations. During the first two weeks of the session, Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.