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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 LIVE |Opp MPs raise Ram Temple donation case in RS; both Houses adjourned

NDA MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha after Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the alleged Ram Temple donation theft issue during Zero Hour.
Parliament of India
Parliament of IndiaPhoto | ANI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament resumes on Day 12 of the Monsoon Session with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up key legislative business, including the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill, which seeks to update laws related to evidence of bankers’ books and bring them in line with contemporary digital banking practices.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also table the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, seeking authorisation for expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India for certain services during the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to move the legislation, which seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The day's proceedings come a day after repeated disruptions over Opposition protests on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft issue and the police action against protesting students.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. on Tuesday amid uproar by NDA and Opposition MPs, with both sides accusing each other of disrespecting Lord Ram and seeking an apology.

NDA MPs protest in Rajya Sabha after Kharge raises Ram Temple donation theft issue

NDA MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha after Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the alleged Ram Temple donation theft issue during Zero Hour. Following Kharge's remarks, Opposition members also started sloganeering in the House over the matter.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Shortly after the House convened, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings till 2 p.m. amid Opposition protests demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kharge chairs INDIA bloc floor leaders' meeting in Parliament House

Opposition MPs stage protest over alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

PM Modi attends NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting in Parliament

The NDA Parliamentary Party held its weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting in Parliament on Tuesday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior alliance leaders. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and newly inducted NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also attended the meeting, with Bandyopadhyay participating for the first time.

The meeting concluded with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing coalition MPs in the presence of the Prime Minister. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed members on the benefits of India's recent free trade agreements, while Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh outlined the government's initiatives and roadmap for the fisheries sector.

The meeting was held amid the ongoing Monsoon Session, which has been marked by repeated Opposition protests over the alleged police action against students and the Ram Temple donation controversy.

(with inputs from ANI)

Parliament Monsoon Session