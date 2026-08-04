Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 LIVE |Opp MPs raise Ram Temple donation case in RS; both Houses adjourned

The NDA Parliamentary Party held its weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting in Parliament on Tuesday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior alliance leaders. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and newly inducted NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also attended the meeting, with Bandyopadhyay participating for the first time.
The meeting concluded with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing coalition MPs in the presence of the Prime Minister. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed members on the benefits of India's recent free trade agreements, while Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh outlined the government's initiatives and roadmap for the fisheries sector.
The meeting was held amid the ongoing Monsoon Session, which has been marked by repeated Opposition protests over the alleged police action against students and the Ram Temple donation controversy.
(with inputs from ANI)