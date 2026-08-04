Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 LIVE |Opp MPs raise Ram Temple donation case in RS; both Houses adjourned

Parliament resumes on Day 12 of the Monsoon Session with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up key legislative business, including the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill, which seeks to update laws related to evidence of bankers’ books and bring them in line with contemporary digital banking practices.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also table the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, seeking authorisation for expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India for certain services during the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to move the legislation, which seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The day's proceedings come a day after repeated disruptions over Opposition protests on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft issue and the police action against protesting students.