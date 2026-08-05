HIGHLIGHTS |Monsoon Session Day 13: RS clears SC judges expansion bill; LS passes Bankers' Books Evidence Bill

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday as Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans against the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Soon after the House met at 11 am and papers were laid, Opposition members were on their feet.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan called BJP MP from Jammu and Kashmir Sat Paul Sharma to speak.

"Today is a historic day not just for Jammu and Kashmir but for the whole country. On August 5, 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Article 370 was abolished and Jammu and Kashmir got a new identity," Sharma said amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

"Jammu and Kashmir was brought into the mainstream... what the Home Minister did for Jammu and Kashmir has taken the Union Territory to new heights," he said.

Sharma called Article 370 "a thorn by their side", and said J&K is getting benefits of all schemes of the Union Government.

He also slammed parties like NC, PDP and the Congress and alleged that they did not do anything for J&K.

Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans as the Chairman called MPs to speak in the Zero Hour. However, as the slogan-shouting continued, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.