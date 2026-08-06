Parliament Monsoon Session Day 14 HIGHLIGHTS | LS passes Taxation Bill, RS clears Appropriation Bill

The Parliament wrapped up the 14th day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday after continued Opposition protests over various issues disrupted proceedings in both Houses.

The disruption came as the Opposition continues to press for discussions on issues including alleged irregularities related to Ram temple donations and alleged police action against student protesters.

Amid din, the Lok Sabha cleared the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 without a debate.

The proposed legislation seeks amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-Tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Appropriation Bill, which seeks Parliament’s approval for expenditure exceeding the budget estimates during the financial year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the government has begun a fresh effort to build consensus for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Women's Reservation Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029, while the Delimitation Bill proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats.

The government has reached out to the Congress and its NDA allies to seek support for the proposed legislation, nearly four months after an earlier attempt failed due to lack of adequate numbers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday night clarified that there was no proposal to convene a special session of Parliament between August 16 and 18.