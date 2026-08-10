LIVE | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16: Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill cleared, UPI transactions to remain free

As Parliament's Monsoon Session continues, four Bills are listed in the Lok Sabha agenda today.

Speaker Om Birla, who usually presides over the Question Hour, did not chair the House on Monday morning.

Sources said Birla is engaged in back channel parleys with various parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House in the remaining period of the Monsoon Session which is slated to end on August 13.

Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions all throughout the Monsoon Session with six out of eight bills being passed by the House without a debate. Monday was the 16th day when the House could not complete the Question Hour, which is held between 11 am and 12 noon.

The four Bills are the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.