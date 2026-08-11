Parliament Monsoon Session Day 17 LIVE | Lok Sabha clears Bill to rename Kerala as 'Keralam'; LS adjourned for the day

The 17th day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session saw the Lok Sabha pass two key Bills on Tuesday -- the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The House was adjourned for the day after passing the two bills.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill seeks to formally change the state’s constitutional name from “Kerala” to “Keralam” by amending the First Schedule of the Constitution. The proposal originated from a unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly in June 2024, and the Union Cabinet approved the name-change proposal in February 2026. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday and is now scheduled for consideration and passage.

The second legislation, the NCDC (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the 1962 law governing the National Cooperative Development Corporation. It aims to make funding for cooperative societies faster and more flexible, expanding the corporation’s financial role in supporting the cooperative sector.

The Bills were introduced on Monday amid Opposition protests over police action against students protesting the NEET paper-leak issue. The disruptions have been a major feature of the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition demanding a statement from Amit Shah on the police action.