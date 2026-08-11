Parliament Monsoon Session Day 17 LIVE | Lok Sabha clears Bill to rename Kerala as 'Keralam'; LS adjourned for the day

The 17th day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session saw the Lok Sabha pass two key Bills on Tuesday -- the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The House was adjourned for the day after passing the two bills.
The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill seeks to formally change the state’s constitutional name from “Kerala” to “Keralam” by amending the First Schedule of the Constitution. The proposal originated from a unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly in June 2024, and the Union Cabinet approved the name-change proposal in February 2026. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday and is now scheduled for consideration and passage.
The second legislation, the NCDC (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the 1962 law governing the National Cooperative Development Corporation. It aims to make funding for cooperative societies faster and more flexible, expanding the corporation’s financial role in supporting the cooperative sector.
The Bills were introduced on Monday amid Opposition protests over police action against students protesting the NEET paper-leak issue. The disruptions have been a major feature of the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition demanding a statement from Amit Shah on the police action.
Amid Opposition protest, Lok Sabha Chairman Krishna Prasad Tenneti adjourned the House for the day.
The Lower House will reconvene on Wednesday at 11 am.
Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 seeking to change the state's name to Keralam, amid din. The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was also passed in the House through a voice vote.
The proceedings resume in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha amid opposition sloganeering.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said he is always under pressure from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, while disallowing his demand to raise the issue of alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.
The observation came when the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment and the Chairman took up the Question Hour.
However, Congress President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Kharge stood up to raise the issue of alleged theft of the temple donations.
The Chairman disallowed it and said he also did not allow the Treasury benches to raise the "Jharkhand issue" as it was a state subject.
"LoP is raising a state subject, so that cannot be encouraged," Radhakrishnan said.
The Chairman said he cannot allow the Opposition to "raise the same subject everyday and disturb the House".
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition has three key demands from the government. First, it wants to know who ordered the lathicharge and firing on protesting students, claiming that more than 100 students suffered injuries, while several were hospitalised or wounded by pellet guns.
Kharge said the Opposition’s other demands relate to the “Chanda Chor” issue and an apology. He said the three demands had been raised from the beginning and would continue until they were resolved
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students—we want to know who… pic.twitter.com/efG4JXlIYZ— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid relentless protests by Opposition MPs.
The Opposition continued sloganeering, demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urges MPs not to disrupt proceedings.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi had met protesting students in Jharkhand, amid a political confrontation over the student agitation in Parliament.
Speaking amid an NDA protest, Priyanka demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and make a statement. She also criticised ruling party MPs for holding a counter-protest, saying, “For the first time I have seen that the MPs of the ruling party are holding a protest.”
The remarks came a day after Jharkhand students protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities clashed with police outside the state Assembly in Ranchi. The Opposition has questioned the police action and demanded accountability.
RS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon as Kharge seeks to raise new point in the Ram Mandir issue.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition sloganeering against Amit Shah
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appealed to opposition members to let the House function so that key Bills are passed with a constructive debate, and said Treasury and opposition benches should come on the same page to ensure there are no disruptions.
His fresh appeal came a day after the government proposed a response from Home Minister Amit Shah on the use of force by the police on students protesting against NEET paper leak here on July 20.
The government had said the opposition should not run away from debate and should listen to the home minister without disruptions.
But the opposition has insisted that the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should also be discussed.
As the stalemate continued on Tuesday, Birla said he was anguished that the House had not been able to function and the Question Hour, wherein members hold the government accountable, could not take place.
Separately, NDA members on Tuesday morning staged a protest outside the main entrance of Parliament against the police action on protestors in Jharkhand.
As opposition members in the Lok Sabha refused to relent despite Birla's appeal, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
NDA MPs on Tuesday marched towards Parliament protesting the Opposition’s continued logjam, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of avoiding a debate on the student protests and police action against demonstrators.
The protest came amid a standoff in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers on the crackdown and the government offering a debate, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to respond.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the Opposition had earlier demanded a discussion but had now “backed out”, alleging it was “deceiving the country”. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, “We are ready for discussion but Rahul Gandhi is not.”
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat.” Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of “double standards” over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand.
On Monday, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in Shah’s “opinion” and wanted to know “who ordered the firing” during the police crackdown. He alleged that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Shah had the “guts” to answer the Opposition.
#WATCH | Delhi: NDA MPs hold a protest march towards Parliament's Makar Dwar carrying placards against the Opposition, alleging that they are running away from discussion despite the government stating that HM Amit Shah is ready for discussion on the student protests issue. pic.twitter.com/xuDuEpiln6— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he should not “run away” from Parliament now that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the questions he raised.
राहुल गांधी चर्चा से भाग नहीं सकते, आपको गृह मंत्री जी का सामना करना होगा।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2026
Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away.#राहुल_भागना_नहीं #BhagoMat pic.twitter.com/OSvCMeWDrv
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, ‘Mangal Milan,’ at Parliament Library Building.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, ‘Mangal Milan,’ at Parliament Library Building.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
(ANI Photos by… pic.twitter.com/rHNZDXsoDB