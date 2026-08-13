Parliament Monsoon Session Day 19 LIVE | Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Today is the final day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, but the deadlock over the student protests is likely to persist, with little indication of a breakthrough between the government and the Opposition.
The Opposition has rejected Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer of an extended debate, insisting on its key demands, while the government has maintained that it is ready for a discussion under the agreed parliamentary rules. With neither side showing signs of backing down, disruptions, sloganeering and repeated adjournments are expected in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
The government has indicated that it could consider extending the session or convening a special sitting if the Opposition agrees to a debate, keeping open the possibility of a last-minute effort to break the impasse. However, unless the two sides reach an agreement on the terms and scope of the discussion, the final day could see another round of protests and a washout of legislative business.