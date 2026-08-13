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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 19 LIVE | Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The Opposition has rejected Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer of an extended debate, insisting on its key demands, while the government has maintained that it is ready for a discussion under the agreed parliamentary rules.
Parliament building.
Parliament building.Photo | X
TNIE online desk
Summary

Today is the final day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, but the deadlock over the student protests is likely to persist, with little indication of a breakthrough between the government and the Opposition.

The Opposition has rejected Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer of an extended debate, insisting on its key demands, while the government has maintained that it is ready for a discussion under the agreed parliamentary rules. With neither side showing signs of backing down, disruptions, sloganeering and repeated adjournments are expected in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The government has indicated that it could consider extending the session or convening a special sitting if the Opposition agrees to a debate, keeping open the possibility of a last-minute effort to break the impasse. However, unless the two sides reach an agreement on the terms and scope of the discussion, the final day could see another round of protests and a washout of legislative business.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

Rajya Sabha Chair delivers valedictory remarks; 12 Bills considered, passed or returned

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, in his valedictory remarks, expressed deep concern over the session being marked by “persistent disorder and frequent disruptions”.

He said the Upper House functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes during the session. Despite the disruptions, the House completed its core legislative business by considering and passing or returning 12 Bills.

“The floor of the House was open, but we did not make the fullest use of the opportunity to raise the concerns of those we represent,” Radhakrishnan said, stressing that repeated disruptions undermine public trust in Parliament. He called for greater discipline and constructive participation in the House.

Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

Rajya Sabha takes up Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

Rajya Sabha proceeds to take up discussion on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. It was passed in the Lok Sabha without debate a day earlier.

The Opposition MPs continue protests via sloganeering.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP performed purifying ceremony, ‘shuddhikaran’ after he addressed a rally at Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground on August 8, 2026.

“Register a case against this act of untouchability. That is my demand,” Kharge said, claiming that the BJP had a role to play in the incident.

JP Nadda replied," We respect Kharge, his sentiments". BJP does not subsrcibe to such act, he added.

“There is no such thing as untouchability is a sin. We are all pure. The matter should be investigated and those responsible should be punished,” Chair Radhakrishnan said in his observations.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present when the national song was played before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House was adjourned.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha Session begins with rendition of Vande Mataram.Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen in the House.

Government, Opposition both sides protest on the Parliament premises

Ahead of the days’ Monsoon Session, a protest face-off between Opposition and Treasury Benches at the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises.

‘Chor aaya’ chants rock Parliament premises on final day of Monsoon Session

Opposition MPs staged a protest on the Parliament premises on the last day of the Monsoon Session, raising slogans of “Chor aaya, Chor aaya” over the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Parliament deadlock

Key Events

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

Rajya Sabha Chair delivers valedictory remarks; 12 Bills considered, passed or returned

Rajya Sabha takes up Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

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