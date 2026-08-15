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LIVE | Need to isolate 'dimaagi Naxals', says PM Modi in I-Day address

This is the first time since independence that Vande Matram has resonated from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address.
PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address.(Photo | X, ANI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

This year’s celebrations also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and focus on ‘Yuva Shakti’ and India’s vision for a developed nation by 2047.

Have to isolate 'dimaagi Naxals': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, said there is a need to isolate “dimaagi Naxals”.

He also said India is prepared to face challenges both within its borders and across them.

PM Modi backs 33% reservation for women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 33% reservation for women is the “call of the hour” and appealed to all political parties to support the move.

PM urged political parties to work together to ensure reservations for women in state assemblies and Parliament, and called for greater respect for women’s power.

In 12 years, India transformed from 'Fragile 5' to world's fastest-growing major economy: PM Modi

India has transformed from 'Fragile Five' to the world's fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he highlighted the strides the country made during his tenure.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, India was once counted among the 'Fragile Five'.

The world had dumped India's economy in the 'Fragile Five', he said.

However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, he said.

1 crore youth will be given training in AI skill in next one year: PM Modi

 PM Modi sets big targets for Indian companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting ambitious targets to strengthen India's position globally.

PM Modi said India should aim to have 50 companies among the Fortune 500 in the coming decade.

We have to become 'aatmanirbhar' in defence sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has to become global supplier by leveraging next generation defence technology.

It should be our aim to take 'made in India 6G' everywhere: PM Modi

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we have to take digital public technologies to every corner of world.

India cannot shut its market for world, says PM Modi

India rapidly progressed in the last 12 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has rapidly progressed in the last 12 years, with significant progress in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure and social welfare sectors.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said, "This speed of progress has been witnessed by the country for the first time since independence."

The prime minister added that in the past 12 years, defence production increased by four times, electronic manufacturing by seven times, high-tech railway coach production by 21 times, and mobile phone manufacturing by 33 times.

He highlighted that the country saw numerous achievements in the digital and innovation sector as well.

"Internet consumers increased by four times. Grant of patents went up by four times. Digital transactions increased by 100 per cent," Modi added.

PM Modi vows 7-point reforms 'Saptdhara' for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to implement a seven-point reform agenda which he termed as 'Saptdhara' to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Some people weaponised systems at their disposal during times of crisis, but our self-reliance helped us: PM Modi

We proved naysayers wrong by ensuring sufficient energy supplies during West Asia crisis: PM Modi

PM Modi said that when the West Asia crisis happened, some people tried to scare India by saying we will not get petrol, diesel or LPG. Due to our measures, there is no shortage of gas, fuel, or urea in the country today. We proved naysayers wrong by ensuring sufficient energy supplies during West Asia crisis.

Over 50 lakh households in country now covered by solar energy: PM Modi

We have set target of 200 GW nuclear energy; setting up 5 new nuclear reactors: PM Narendra Modi

In last decade, India completed 100 pc work: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that electrification of railways started in 1925 but in 90 years, only 30 pc work completed. In last decade, we completed 100 pc work.

PM Modi: Due to railway electrification, import of diesel came down; we have launched hydrogen train

PM Modi bats for energy security, more nuclear plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said India has turned “no-go areas” into “go-ahead areas” and stressed the need to strengthen the country’s energy security.

PM also called for more nuclear power plants as part of India’s efforts to secure its energy needs.

In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times: PM Modi

World will look at India differently when it becomes developed nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said the world will be forced to look at India differently when the world's most populous country becomes a developed nation.

PM Modi says India dreaming big to touch new heights

This is the first time since independence that Vande Matram has resonated from ramparts of Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi

Vande Mataram played at Red Fort as India celebrates 80th Independence Day celebrations

In a first at the Red Fort, Vande Mataram will be rendered as part of the official celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort to mark 80th Independence Day

5,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds attend 80th I-Day celebrations

PM Modi sports red tie-and-dye turban for 80th Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat here on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Ahead of his address to the nation from the Red Fort, the prime minister visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation and paid homage to him.

He also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

PM Modi greets people on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.

Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.

"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Vande Mataram
80th Independence Day

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The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com