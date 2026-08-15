LIVE | Need to isolate 'dimaagi Naxals', says PM Modi in I-Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.
Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.
"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.
We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.