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LIVE | Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station; RAF, additional forces deployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a dharna demanding registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, left, sits on dharna at Parliament Street police station demanding registration of FIR over pellet injuries during the July 20 protest, in New Delhi, Aug. 21, 2026.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, left, sits on dharna at Parliament Street police station demanding registration of FIR over pellet injuries during the July 20 protest, in New Delhi, Aug. 21, 2026.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi seeking the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest and said "brutality" against a peaceful protest is a "serious crime".

The Lok Sabha LoP was accompanied by 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who was injured by pellets during a protest on 20 July. Gandhi is demanding that police register a case over Lochab’s injuries.

Gandhi first approached Mandir Marg police station, but after his demand was not accepted, moved to Parliament Street and met DCP (Central) Sachin Sharma. After the meeting failed to resolve the issue, the Congress MP and Lochab began the sit-in. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders have also joined the protest.

Congress will stay at police station until FIR is registered: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders would remain at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station until an FIR was registered over the alleged use of pellet guns against Sahil during the July 20 protest.

Ramesh said Sahil, a young man from Rohtak district, had lost vision in one eye and suffered pellet injuries across his body. He said the demand from Gandhi, Sahil, his mother and his lawyer was for an FIR specifically relating to the alleged police action against Sahil and the use of pellet guns.

"We have been making this demand for the past two hours, but it has not been accepted yet," Ramesh said.

He said discussions may be under way with senior government and police officials, including the Home Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner, and that the Home Minister could also be approached.

"The demand is simple... register the FIR, provide the registration number, and we will leave," Ramesh said. "Until the new FIR is registered and its registration number is provided, we will remain here."

Sahil says vision remains unclear after July 20 pellet gun injuries

Sahil Lochab, who was injured by pellet gunfire during the July 20 protest, says he is still awaiting the registration of an FIR over the incident.

Speaking at Parliament Street Police Station, Lochab said he was initially admitted to Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, where he underwent surgery.

“But the vision in my eye is still not clear,” he said.

Lochab said he submitted a seven-page complaint through his lawyer on 14 August, but the FIR had not yet been registered.

Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘politics of anarchy’

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticised Rahul Gandhi for staging a sit-in at Parliament Street police station, saying the Congress leader was protesting without permission or prior notice.

Addressing mediapersons in Delhi, Prasad said police had informed Gandhi that an FIR had already been registered in connection with the incident he was referring to and that it was being investigated.

He also said the Supreme Court had set up a high-powered committee to investigate the matter.

“Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law?” Prasad said, accusing the Congress leader of engaging in the “politics of anarchy”.

He also alleged that the Congress was “stuck” because of its position on the national song Vande Mataram and condemned the ongoing protest.

Sahil's lawyer says police stalled FIR despite medical report of injuries

The lawyer for Sahil Lochab, who was injured by pellets during the July 20 protest in Delhi, has alleged that police refused to register a case despite repeated attempts to file a complaint.

Speaking at Parliament Street Police Station, the lawyer said the family first approached Connaught Place police on 14 August but was directed to Parliament Street Police Station as cases related to the Jantar Mantar protest had been transferred there.

She said they were then sent back to Connaught Place because the incident had taken place in that area. After police read the complaint, she alleged, they returned it and kept him waiting for a long time.

The lawyer said the station house officer later told him over the phone that police would not take up the case because they had received “orders from above”. She said the family subsequently approached the Crime Branch but was told complaints could not be submitted there directly.

The lawyer said that after Rahul Gandhi arrived at the police station, the complaint was stamped but an FIR had still not been registered. She said the family had a medical report from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital documenting “punctured wounds” and bleeding.

Rahul says police cite ‘orders from top’ for FIR refusal; over 200 pellet fragments found in Sahil's body

Rahul Gandhi said police officials had told him that an FIR could not be registered because of “orders from the top”.

Speaking outside Delhi’s Parliament Street police station, the Congress leader said he would not leave until the FIR was registered. “Our demand is that an FIR be registered and the name of the investigating officer be shared. We are seeking justice for the pellet victim’s family,” he said.

Gandhi also criticised the Delhi Police, which comes under Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ministry, saying a youth could be fired at but the victim was being denied justice.

The Lok Sabha LoP alleged that more than 200 pellet fragments were found in the body of Sahil Lochab, the youth who was injured in the police action against the July 20 protest in Delhi, with three fragments in his eye.

Gandhi said an AIIMS report showed that Lochab had lost vision in the affected eye and that some fragments were lodged near his heart.

He added that Delhi Police had told him they did not fire pellet guns during the protest. “Someone must have done it... A crime has indeed happened,” Gandhi said, demanding that an FIR be registered.

RAF deployed around Parliament Street police station as Rahul stages sit-in

Rapid Action Force has been deployed in and around the Parliament Street police station, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a dharna demanding registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest, police sources said on Friday.

A large number of police and RAF personnel have been deployed around the police station, which also houses the New Delhi DCP's office.

Additional police personnel have been pressed into service in view of Rahul Gandhi's sit-in, the sources said.

Constitution being ‘trampled’ over denial of FIR: Gandhi

In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk."

"Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal -- it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said.

Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed, Gandhi said.

"In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled. @AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime," the Congress leader said.

He asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him. "The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone -- from top to bottom -- who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi
Police brutality
CJP Chalo Sansad March
Sahil Lochab
Delhi Police Crackdown

Key Events

Sahil's lawyer says police stalled FIR despite medical report of injuries

Rahul says police cite ‘orders from top’ for FIR refusal; over 200 pellet fragments found in Sahil's body

Constitution being ‘trampled’ over denial of FIR: Gandhi

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