LIVE | Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station; RAF, additional forces deployed

In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk."
"Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal -- it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said.
Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed, Gandhi said.
"In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled. @AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime," the Congress leader said.
He asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him. "The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone -- from top to bottom -- who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," Gandhi said.