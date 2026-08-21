LIVE | Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station; RAF, additional forces deployed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders would remain at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station until an FIR was registered over the alleged use of pellet guns against Sahil during the July 20 protest.

Ramesh said Sahil, a young man from Rohtak district, had lost vision in one eye and suffered pellet injuries across his body. He said the demand from Gandhi, Sahil, his mother and his lawyer was for an FIR specifically relating to the alleged police action against Sahil and the use of pellet guns.

"We have been making this demand for the past two hours, but it has not been accepted yet," Ramesh said.

He said discussions may be under way with senior government and police officials, including the Home Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner, and that the Home Minister could also be approached.

"The demand is simple... register the FIR, provide the registration number, and we will leave," Ramesh said. "Until the new FIR is registered and its registration number is provided, we will remain here."