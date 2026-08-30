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Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll climbs to 734 as rescue operations enter day 5

Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet that have so far killed more than 600 people and left thousands missing.
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo |AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Key updates

  • Death toll rises to 682, with nearly 3,000 people still unaccounted for as rescue teams continue searching debris-hit areas.

  • 4,451 people rescued so far, according to the Prime Minister, as rescue and relief operations continue.

  • 17,000 children urgently need humanitarian aid, UNICEF warns, amid the widespread devastation.

  • 18 schools destroyed and 20 damaged, disrupting education for thousands of children in flood-hit regions.

  • At least 93,000 people affected, according to estimates by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

  • Humanitarian aid reaches temporary camps, but relief needs remain widespread across affected communities.

  • Nepal seeks international financial and specialised rescue support, including heavy-lift drones, DNA testing kits and body-freezer storage units.

  • Reconstruction costs could run into billions of dollars, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal says.

  • India steps up glacier monitoring following the disaster to track potential risks linked to flooding.

Nepal Home Minister Gurung visits flood-affected Nuwakot

Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Sunday visited the flood-affected area in Nuwakot and gave instructions to rescue teams as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.

Number of missing in Nepal after flood rises to 2,498: disaster authority

Nepal flood death toll rises to 734

Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 734 people in Nepal and 2,498 remain missing, its disaster authority said Sunday, as rescue efforts entered a fifth day.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday's disaster. That takes the overall toll to 750 dead and 3,044 missing.

READ REPORT HERE.

Rain, rising rivers hamper Nepal tunnel rescue

Nepali rescuers seeking to reach hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels swamped by flood debris were hampered Sunday by heavy overnight rain and rising river waters.

Nepal's government says more than 100 workers may still be alive and trapped inside multiple tunnels at hydropower projects, with key rescue efforts focused on the Trishuli 3A and 3B sites.

READ REPORT HERE.

Nepal warns rescue teams of rising flood waters

Nepal warned Sunday of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by a deadly torrent of icy debris and water entered a fifth day.

"We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)said in a warning issued at 7:20 am (0135 GMT).

"Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution."

Nepal flood death toll rises to 734: disaster authority

New exclusive footage obtained and verified by The New York Times

New exclusive footage obtained and verified by The New York Times gives the clearest view yet of the Aug. 26 Langtang Lirung collapse that triggered the catastrophic Nepal–Tibet floods. Hikers heard a huge crack before ice, rock and debris plunged into the valley, throwing up an enormous dust cloud.

US announces $3.6 million humanitarian assistance for Nepal

The United States has announced more than $3.6 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance for Nepal as the country reels from devastating flash floods.

In a statement posted on X, the US State Department said, “There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts.”

“The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than $3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households,” the statement added.

Nepal floods
Nepal-Tibet floods

Key Events

Nepal Home Minister Gurung visits flood-affected Nuwakot

Nepal flood death toll rises to 734

Nepal warns rescue teams of rising flood waters

Nepal flood death toll rises to 734: disaster authority

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