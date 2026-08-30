Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll climbs to 734 as rescue operations enter day 5

The United States has announced more than $3.6 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance for Nepal as the country reels from devastating flash floods.
In a statement posted on X, the US State Department said, “There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts.”
“The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than $3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households,” the statement added.