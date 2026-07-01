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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 21: England seek last-16 berth; USA chase first knockout win in nearly 25 years

The Three Lions are aiming to end a 60-year wait to collect a major trophy, but their coach Thomas Tuchel warned his players that they are facing a team in Atlanta with nothing to lose.
England's Harry Kane, right, runs with teammates during training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
England's Harry Kane, right, runs with teammates during training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Day 21 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 promises more action as England, Belgium and co-hosts the United States battle for places in the last 16.

England begin the day's action against the Democratic Republic of Congo, hoping to keep alive their quest to end a 60-year wait for a major international trophy. But with fellow European heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands already knocked out on penalties by Paraguay and Morocco, the Three Lions know there is no margin for error.

Belgium, meanwhile, take on Senegal in what promises to be one of the day's toughest contests, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake and little separating the two sides.

Co-hosts the United States gear up for one of the biggest matches in their football history as Christian Pulisic and company bid for the nation's first World Cup knockout victory in nearly 25 years.

Here are Day 21's fixtures (all times in IST):

England vs DR Congo — 9:30 pm

Belgium vs Senegal — 1:30 am

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 5:30 am

Day 20 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered more entertainment in the knockout stage. Kylian Mbappe moved to within one goal of Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record, taking his tally to 18 goals in 18 tournament appearances as France booked their place in the last 16.

Erling Haaland struck late to seal Norway's historic 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, sending the Scandinavians into a blockbuster last-16 clash with Brazil and securing the nation's first-ever World Cup knockout win.

Mexico, meanwhile, turned on the style at their iconic Azteca Stadium with a commanding 2-0 win over Ecuador, ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage victory.

Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy out with injury for knockout round match against Belgium

Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy is out for the team’s knockout round match against Belgium in the World Cup on Wednesday due to injury.

On Tuesday, coach Pape Thiaw confirmed the Al-Ahli goalkeeper will miss his second consecutive World Cup match because he injured his knee in Senegal’s 3-2 loss to Norway in group play.

Mendy returned to his club team in Saudi Arabia to undergo further testing. The 34-year-old goalkeeper was not present for Tuesday’s training session at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, but Thiaw expects him to return Tuesday night.

“He’ll be with us tomorrow, of course, even if he won’t be fit to play,” Thiaw said in French. “We are happy to see him. We hope that he can be with us for the rest of the competition.”

Belgium fully fit ahead of Senegal tie at World Cup, says Garcia

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia says his side head into their World Cup last-32 clash with Senegal in better physical condition, with a fully fit squad boosting confidence ahead of the knockout stage.

"Before this game against Senegal, we are lucky to have everyone available and that's a good thing because it was not the case for the first three games," Garcia said on Tuesday in Seattle.

"Everyone was not 100 percent unfortunately or everyone was not completely fit. But this is over."

Belgium began their World Cup campaign with successive draws against Egypt and Iran in Group G but claimed top spot courtesy of a 5-1 rout of New Zealand.

"Jeremy, Romelu are getting better. Charles, I think that his problem is over as well," said Garcia, underlining a renewed sense of optimism around the squad.

USA
England
Democratic Republic of Congo
2026 FIFA World Cup