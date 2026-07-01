LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 21: England seek last-16 berth; USA chase first knockout win in nearly 25 years

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Day 21 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 promises more action as England, Belgium and co-hosts the United States battle for places in the last 16.

England begin the day's action against the Democratic Republic of Congo, hoping to keep alive their quest to end a 60-year wait for a major international trophy. But with fellow European heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands already knocked out on penalties by Paraguay and Morocco, the Three Lions know there is no margin for error.

Belgium, meanwhile, take on Senegal in what promises to be one of the day's toughest contests, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake and little separating the two sides.

Co-hosts the United States gear up for one of the biggest matches in their football history as Christian Pulisic and company bid for the nation's first World Cup knockout victory in nearly 25 years.

Here are Day 21's fixtures (all times in IST):

England vs DR Congo — 9:30 pm

Belgium vs Senegal — 1:30 am

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 5:30 am

Day 20 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered more entertainment in the knockout stage. Kylian Mbappe moved to within one goal of Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record, taking his tally to 18 goals in 18 tournament appearances as France booked their place in the last 16.

Erling Haaland struck late to seal Norway's historic 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, sending the Scandinavians into a blockbuster last-16 clash with Brazil and securing the nation's first-ever World Cup knockout win.

Mexico, meanwhile, turned on the style at their iconic Azteca Stadium with a commanding 2-0 win over Ecuador, ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage victory.