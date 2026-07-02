LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 22: Spain eye last-16 berth; Portugal face Croatia in blockbuster tie

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 22 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 22 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 promises another thrilling day as Spain, Portugal and Croatia chase places in the last 16.

Spain kick off the day's action against Austria, with Lamine Yamal and La Roja looking to avoid an upset against an Austrian side with nothing to lose.

The second game will see Portugal face Croatia in a blockbuster tie that could mark the final FIFA World Cup appearance for either Cristiano Ronaldo or his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

The day's action concludes with Switzerland taking on Algeria, who will be desperate to avoid becoming the latest African side to exit the tournament after the eliminations of Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Senegal. Morocco remain the continent's only team through to the last 16.

Here are Day 22's fixtures (all times in IST):

Spain vs Austria - 12:30 pm

Portugal vs Croatia - 4:30 am

Switzerland vs Algeria - 8:30 am

Day 21 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced another spellbinding chapter as Belgium pulled off one of the tournament's greatest comebacks, rallying from 2-0 down with four minutes of normal time remaining to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time.

Youri Tielemans etched his name into World Cup history by scoring the latest goal ever, finding the net in the 124th minute.

England booked their place in the Round of 16 after captain Harry Kane struck twice late on to seal a comeback win over DR Congo.

The United States also advanced to the last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, setting up a knockout clash against Belgium.