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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 23: Argentina, Australia eye last-16 spots as knockout action continues

Spain thrashed Austria 3-0 to set up a last-16 clash with Portugal, who edged Croatia 2-1 through Gonçalo Ramos' stoppage-time winner. Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 for their first World Cup knockout win since 1938.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and teammates work out during a training session on the eve of their World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, July 2, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and teammates work out during a training session on the eve of their World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, July 2, 2026.Photo | AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Day 22 of the FIFA World Cup knockout stage promises another thrilling set of contests after Spain, Portugal and Switzerland booked their places in the last 16 on Thursday.

European champions Spain cruised past Austria 3-0, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice and Pedro Porro adding a header to set up a blockbuster last-16 clash against Portugal. Portugal, meanwhile, needed substitute Gonçalo Ramos' stoppage-time winner to edge Croatia 2-1 after Cristiano Ronaldo's historic penalty had cancelled out Ivan Perišić's opener. Switzerland also progressed comfortably with a 2-0 victory over Algeria, thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, securing their first World Cup knockout win since 1938.

Attention now turns to three more Round of 32 fixtures. Australia take on Egypt in the day's opening match, before Lionel Messi's Argentina face tournament debutants Cabo Verde. The final game sees Colombia meet Ghana, with the winners earning a last-16 clash against Switzerland.

Here are Day 23's fixtures (all times in IST):

Australia vs Egypt — 11:30 pm

Argentina vs Cabo Verde — 3:30 am

Colombia vs Ghana — 7:00 am

David v Goliath as Cape Verde face Messi's Argentina at World Cup

A classic David versus Goliath encounter will take centre stage at the World Cup on Friday as tiny Cape Verde face Lionel Messi and Argentina with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Cape Verde, the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout rounds, face the defending champions in Miami dreaming of pulling off what would be the greatest upset in World Cup history.

The Atlantic archipelago have become one of the fairytale stories of this year's expanded 48-team tournament, confounding expectations by earning a draw with Spain before squeezing into the last 32 ahead of Group H rivals Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina, who breezed into the knockout rounds with the help of six goals from captain Messi, will be expected to swat aside the African qualifiers to move one step closer to their dream of back-to-back World Cup titles.

But Cape Verde insist they will not be overawed by the occasion and the prospect of sharing a field with the reigning world champions and eight-time Ballon D'Or winner Messi.

"We are calm because we earned our place here on merit and there is nothing to fear or worry too much about," Cape Verde coach Bubista said.

"We know the importance of the match ahead. It is the match of our lives, but we are going to enjoy it and give our best. There is no other thought in our minds than trying to advance past this round."

Argentina
2026 World Cup
Australia
Colombia
Lionel Messi
Ghana
Cape Verde