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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 24: Co-hosts Canada face Morocco and France meet Paraguay for a quarter-final spot

With a brutal heatwave roasting swathes of the United States as it celebrates July 4th, Les Bleus take on Paraguay at Lincoln Financial Field against a backdrop of extreme heat warnings.
Morocco players work out during a training session in Houston, Friday, July 3, 2026, ahead of their round of 16 FIFA World Cup soccer game against Canada.
Morocco players work out during a training session in Houston, Friday, July 3, 2026, ahead of their round of 16 FIFA World Cup soccer game against Canada. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded in dramatic fashion, with defending champions Argentina surviving a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cabo Verde to prevail in extra time and seal their place in the Round of 16.

Day 23 of the knockout stage also witnessed Egypt script history as they beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach the last 16 for the first time. The standout moment came when Mohamed Salah coolly converted an audacious Panenka in the shootout.

Argentina needed a 111th-minute own goal from Diney Borges to edge past a fearless Cabo Verde side that came agonisingly close to producing one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Elsewhere, Colombia dominated Ghana, registering eight shots on target, but Jhon Arias' early strike proved enough to send Los Cafeteros through to the Round of 16.

Attention now turns to the Round of 16, where co-hosts Canada face Morocco before France take on Paraguay in two intriguing contests for places in the quarterfinals.

Here are Day 24's fixtures (all times in IST):

Canada vs Morocco — 10:30 pm

Paraguay vs France — 2:30 am

Africa’s World Cup surge fades as Ghana falls to Colombia, leaving Morocco and Egypt still standing

Africa set a record by sending nine of its teams to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Seven of them were KO'd in the first round.

Ghana was the last African team to play in the Round of 32 on Friday night, and the white-clad Black Stars went down with a whimper in a 1-0 loss to Colombia. That left only Morocco, which made a surprising run to the semifinals four years ago in Qatar, and Egypt to carry the hopes of the continent when they play for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Morocco faces Canada in the first Round of 16 matchup on Saturday in Houston. Egypt survived a shootout with Australia earlier on Friday to earn a date with Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Norway pin hopes on Haaland against Brazil in World Cup last 16

Erling Haaland has feasted on defences throughout the World Cup, and Norway will need their talismanic striker at his ruthless best if they are to topple Brazil in Sunday's last-16 clash.

Haaland's late winner against Ivory Coast -- his fifth goal at the tournament -- secured Norway's first victory in a World Cup knockout game, marking a memorable return to the global stage after a 28-year absence.

Now they are hoping to repeat their famous 1998 group-stage victory over five-time world champions Brazil and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Haaland may have rated Norway's chances of defeating Brazil as "very small" but history offers encouragement.

The Norwegians have never lost to the Selecao, with two wins and two draws from their four previous meetings.

"Brazil are favourites, of course they are, but we are hopeful that we will give them a match, and we are not playing the game for fun – we are playing to win the game and to reach the quarter-finals," said Solbakken.

"It's possible, but it's very difficult."

France face Philly furnace as World Cup last 16 gets under way

France are bracing for furnace-like temperatures when they face Paraguay in Philadelphia in the World Cup's last 16 on Saturday as co-hosts Canada prepare for a daunting date with African giants Morocco in Houston.

With a brutal heatwave roasting swathes of the United States as it celebrates July 4th, Les Bleus take on Paraguay at Lincoln Financial Field against a backdrop of extreme heat warnings.

Temperatures in the Pennsylvania metropolis touched 38 degrees Celsius (101 Fahrenheit) on Friday, and the US National Weather Service are warning of more of the same on Saturday when the game kicks off at 5:00pm local time.

France coach Didier Deschamps said his team will be prepared for the conditions.

"It is something we need to take into account, but I think every team has prepared for it. It can have an impact on all the teams," said Deschamps.

"This will be our fifth game at the tournament and that will have an impact as well, but I am not fixated on the heat."

France
Canada
Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup
Round of 16