LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 24: Co-hosts Canada face Morocco and France meet Paraguay for a quarter-final spot

France are bracing for furnace-like temperatures when they face Paraguay in Philadelphia in the World Cup's last 16 on Saturday as co-hosts Canada prepare for a daunting date with African giants Morocco in Houston.
With a brutal heatwave roasting swathes of the United States as it celebrates July 4th, Les Bleus take on Paraguay at Lincoln Financial Field against a backdrop of extreme heat warnings.
Temperatures in the Pennsylvania metropolis touched 38 degrees Celsius (101 Fahrenheit) on Friday, and the US National Weather Service are warning of more of the same on Saturday when the game kicks off at 5:00pm local time.
France coach Didier Deschamps said his team will be prepared for the conditions.
"It is something we need to take into account, but I think every team has prepared for it. It can have an impact on all the teams," said Deschamps.
"This will be our fifth game at the tournament and that will have an impact as well, but I am not fixated on the heat."