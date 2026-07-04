LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 24: Co-hosts Canada face Morocco and France meet Paraguay for a quarter-final spot

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded in dramatic fashion, with defending champions Argentina surviving a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cabo Verde to prevail in extra time and seal their place in the Round of 16.

Day 23 of the knockout stage also witnessed Egypt script history as they beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach the last 16 for the first time. The standout moment came when Mohamed Salah coolly converted an audacious Panenka in the shootout.

Argentina needed a 111th-minute own goal from Diney Borges to edge past a fearless Cabo Verde side that came agonisingly close to producing one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Elsewhere, Colombia dominated Ghana, registering eight shots on target, but Jhon Arias' early strike proved enough to send Los Cafeteros through to the Round of 16.

Attention now turns to the Round of 16, where co-hosts Canada face Morocco before France take on Paraguay in two intriguing contests for places in the quarterfinals.

Here are Day 24's fixtures (all times in IST):

Canada vs Morocco — 10:30 pm

Paraguay vs France — 2:30 am