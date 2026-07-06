LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 26: Portugal face Spain in blockbuster Round of 16 clash; hosts USA face Belgium

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The second day of the Round of 16 delivered two thrilling contests. Erling Haaland scored twice in the closing stages as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history, condemning the Seleção to their earliest exit since 1990.

Later, Jude Bellingham enjoyed the finest night of his international career, scoring twice as England edged hosts Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the last eight, where they will face Norway in a mouth-watering quarter-final.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Day 26, where Portugal face Spain in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash before hosts USA lock horns with Belgium in the day's second encounter with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Here are Day 26's fixtures (all times in IST):

Portugal vs Spain — 12:30 am

USA vs Belgium — 5:30 am