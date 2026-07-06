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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 26: Portugal face Spain in blockbuster Round of 16 clash; hosts USA face Belgium

If Ronaldo or any of his teammates score, it will be the first goal Spain has allowed in this World Cup.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, leads teammates on a drill during a training session ahead of his team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Dallas.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, leads teammates on a drill during a training session ahead of his team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Dallas. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The second day of the Round of 16 delivered two thrilling contests. Erling Haaland scored twice in the closing stages as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history, condemning the Seleção to their earliest exit since 1990.

Later, Jude Bellingham enjoyed the finest night of his international career, scoring twice as England edged hosts Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the last eight, where they will face Norway in a mouth-watering quarter-final.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Day 26, where Portugal face Spain in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash before hosts USA lock horns with Belgium in the day's second encounter with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Here are Day 26's fixtures (all times in IST):

Portugal vs Spain — 12:30 am

USA vs Belgium — 5:30 am

USA face Belgium and World Cup date with destiny after Balogun reprieve

The United States face the biggest day of soccer in their history on Monday as they take on Belgium for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic reprieve for star striker Folarin Balogun thanks to the intervention of Donald Trump.

Balogun, who has scored three goals at the World Cup, had been set to miss the clash in Seattle after receiving a straight red card following a video review for stepping on a Bosnia-Herzegovina defender's foot in the round-of-32 match that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban.

Trump called FIFA chief Gianni Infantino asking him to review Balogun's punishment, two sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

World football's governing body said Sunday the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US team welcomed the decision, which coach Mauricio Pochettino called "fair", but it sparked outrage from Belgium and other teams.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" and stressed it was "investigating all potential options".

USA
Spain
Belgium
Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup
Round of 16