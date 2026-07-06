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Mumbai rains LIVE updates | 13 killed in rain-related incidents; IMD extends red alert to Thane, Raigad

The weather department has warned of a moderate to high flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours across Mumbai city and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
A hoarding lies damaged after strong winds uproot it from a road divider on Pokhran Road amid heavy rainfall, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026
A hoarding lies damaged after strong winds uproot it from a road divider on Pokhran Road amid heavy rainfall, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026Photo | PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday said 13 people have died in rain-related incidents over the past three to four days as record-breaking rainfall lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts. The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day as heavy rain disrupted normal life.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible and declared a half-day for non-essential government and semi-government offices.

The advisory followed the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for Mumbai, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 80-90 kmph across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

The IMD warned of flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, waterlogging, uprooted trees, damage to weak structures and the risk of landslides, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories.

No adverse orders if lawyers unable to reach court due to heavy rains, says Bombay HC

Amid heavy rains battering Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Bombay High Court on Monday assured that no adverse orders would be passed in matters if lawyers are unable to reach courts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying and urban areas and trigger flash floods.

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge assured lawyers' associations that no adverse or dismissal orders would be passed on account of their absence on Monday due to the rains.

All other HC benches in Mumbai would also follow this assurance, the court said.

Half-day for semi-govt offices; pvt firms asked to allow work from home

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential and semi-government offices in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The advisory came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 80-90 kmph in the state capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.

According to the advisory issued by the SDMA on X, private establishments have been asked to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible, while employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been granted a half-day after noon.

Authorities also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless essential, and follow official advisories as heavy rain continued to affect normal life in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

CM Fadnavis says govt in alert mode

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the House that the recent incidents, including wall collapses and landslides, reflected the impact of extreme weather conditions and not a lack of preparedness.

"The entire disaster management machinery, municipal corporations and other agencies are on the ground. We are in alert mode," he said.

One person dead, two missing as landslide buries house in Pune

One person was killed while a search was underway for two other missing family members after their house was buried in a landslide following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Patan village in Maval tehsil.

Three members of a family were trapped after their house was buried under debris when a landslide struck the village in the early hours, police said.

"The body of one person has been recovered from the debris, and the search is underway for the other two," an NDRF official said.

13 people killed in rain-related incidents, says Minister

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday said 13 people have died in rain-related incidents over the past three to four days as record-breaking rainfall lashed Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts. Following the announcement, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day in view of the heavy rain affecting Mumbai and nearby areas.

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CM Fadnavis says govt in alert mode

13 people killed in rain-related incidents, says Minister