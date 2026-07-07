LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 27: Argentina face Egypt as Switzerland battle Colombia for World Cup quarter-final spots

Colombia's North American World Cup tour is headed to Canada.

With stops already in Mexico and the United States, Los Cafeteros will become the only team to play in all three host nations when they play Switzerland in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday.

Colombia opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Mexico City, beat Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and played Portugal to a scoreless draw in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Colombians opened the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Ghana in Kansas City, Missouri, and now have the chance to clinch their first quarterfinal berth since 2014.

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 for its first knockout-round win since 1938 to earn the trip to Vancouver.

The Swiss could be short-handed for the match.

Breakout star Johan Manzambi, Rubén Vargas and Djibril Sow all cut training short on Monday, leaving their availability in doubt.

"If they might not play tomorrow, it can be a huge issue for us," coach Murat Yakin said.

Reigning champion Argentina will not underestimate Egypt

In a World Cup that has seen powers like Germany and Brazil eliminated by underdogs, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said there was danger of his team underestimating Egypt. After all, the defending champion was given a scare by Cape Verde in the last round, needing extra time to come through with a 3-2 win.

"I think this World Cup has been, is very tricky for everyone. It seems there is no clear favorite," Scaloni said Monday. "I am convinced that if we didn't resort to our character in the last match we would be out as Cape Verde was giving us a very hard day."

Egypt is confident it can test Argentina as well and produce the tournament's latest upset — especially because it has Salah.

"My dreams have no limits. My ambitions have no limits. I promise that we will do everything to live up to the expectations (of fans)," Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. "We're no underdogs. We're big in every respect. We are a civilization that is 7,000 years old, even more than 7,000 years."