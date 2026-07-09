LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 29: France take on Morocco in blockbuster quarter-final showdown

Morocco star Ismael Saibari will miss his team's World Cup quarter-final showdown with France, coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed on Wednesday.
"Everyone is 100 percent fit except Saibari. This game comes too soon for him but I hope he is not out for the rest of the competition," Ouahbi told reporters ahead of Thursday's last-eight showdown at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.
Saibari, who has just joined Bayern Munich from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 50 million euros ($57 million), has been one of the standout players at the World Cup.
He scored in each of his team's three group games and converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out as Morocco beat the Netherlands in the last 32.
However, the attacking midfielder came off early on with a hamstring problem in the 3-0 win against Canada in the last 16 last Saturday, and has not recovered.
The Atlas Lions are seeking to avenge their 2-0 defeat against France in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.