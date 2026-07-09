LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 29: France take on Morocco in blockbuster quarter-final showdown

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, where the race for the coveted trophy enters its decisive phase.

The last day of the Round of 16 delivered two thrilling contests which saw Argentina stage a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to avoid crashing out of the World Cup at the hands of Egypt, as Lionel Messi played his part in a 3-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

Argentina looked down and out when goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, either side of Messi having a penalty saved, put the Pharaohs in sight of a historic victory in Atlanta before the defending champions scored three unanswered goals in 13 minutes to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in World Cup history.

However, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and several players criticised the refereeing, alleging biased officiating after their dramatic Round of 16 defeat to Argentina.

In the final Round of 16 clash, Switzerland and Colombia played out a goalless draw before Ruben Vargas converted the decisive penalty to seal a 4-3 shootout victory, sending Switzerland into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

The spotlight now shifts to the first quarterfinal, where France take on African champions Morocco in a rematch of their 2022 World Cup semifinal, with a place in the last four at stake.

Here is Day 29's fixture:

France vs Morocco — 1:30 am (IST)