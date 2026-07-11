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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 31: All eyes on Haaland & Kane as England battle Norway and Argentina face Switzerland in last eight

Kane is only one goal behind Haaland in the tournament and has taken his overall World Cup record to 14 goals.
England's Harry Kane, center, and the team participate in a training session ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against Norway Friday, July 10, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
England's Harry Kane, center, and the team participate in a training session ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against Norway Friday, July 10, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Day 30 saw Spain strike late to edge Belgium 2-1 and book a blockbuster World Cup semi-final against France. Mikel Merino once again proved the difference off the bench, scoring a dramatic late winner to break Belgian hearts and send Spain through. It was Merino's second successive match-winning goal as a substitute, having also netted the stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16.

Day 31 features a blockbuster quarter-final as England take on Norway in a mouthwatering duel between star strikers Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The final quarter-final will see Argentina face Switzerland, with the winners advancing to a semi-final against either England or Norway.

Here is Day 31's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Norway vs England — 2:30 am

Argentina vs Switzerland — 6:30 am

'No secret' that Kane v Haaland the key to England clash, says Norway coach Solbakken

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said the showdown between Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will go a long way to deciding his side's World Cup quarter-final against England on Saturday.

Haaland has struck seven times in his first four appearances at a major tournament to fire Norway to the last eight for the first time on their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Kane is just one goal behind the Manchester City striker for the tournament after taking his World Cup tally to 14 as he has helped England reach a third consecutive quarter-final.

"I think it's Norway versus England but I don't think it is a secret that Kane is the match winner number one for England and Haaland is the match winner number one for us," Solbakken said at his pre-match press conference in Miami.

Lamine Yamal says France should fear Spain in their much-anticipated World Cup semifinal

Lamine Yamal thinks France should be afraid of Spain with the European giants headed to a World Cup semifinal showdown on Tuesday.

“I believe if France has to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion," the teenage sensation told broadcast reporters after Spain beat Belgium 2-1 on Friday to secure its first semifinal berth since 2010. "We were the ones who knocked them out before.”

Spain beat France in the 2024 European Championship semifinals and again in Nations League play last year. Yamal became the youngest player to score in the continental competition.

The powerhouses meet again at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys next week for a spot in the final.

“We don’t fear anyone,” said Yamal, who was named the man of the match against Belgium. "It’s clear that we are two great teams, world-class national teams, and for me they are one of the best. We’ll see what happens.”

Hundreds of Peruvian newborns named after Norway striker Haaland

Droves of Peruvian football fans have named their newborns after Norway's star striker Erling Haaland ahead of his team's World Cup quarter-final against England, Peru's identity registry said Friday.

Norway's scoring machine Haaland has been coasting on a wave of popularity during the 2026 edition of the world's biggest football extravaganza.

The sports sensation, who has scored seven times in four appearances so far in this World Cup, made both goals in his team's historic victory against Brazil and has helped ensure their first-ever quarter-final appearance, against England on Saturday.

His fans in Peru have gone as far as naming their children after him, with 468 bearing the 25-year-old's surname, according to the national identity registry.

Another 91 infants carry the full name Erling Haaland, it said.

"Different football stars serve as inspiration for Peruvians to register their children with these names," registry spokesperson Ivan Torres told Panamericana Television.

Most newborn Peruvians named after Haaland were registered in the weeks following the World Cup's kick-off, Torre said, with numbers soaring when Norway advanced to the quarter-finals.

"Haaland is also Peruvian," he said.

Xhaka tells Swiss fans to 'keep dreaming' ahead of Argentina World Cup clash

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka told fans to "keep dreaming" as he prepares to lead his team against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Sunderland midfielder said Switzerland's "overarching aim" was to beat the defending champions and reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

"Regarding the fans, keep dreaming. I am a person who always dreams, and dreams can come true," he said at a pre-match press conference in Kansas City.

"And if we want to fulfil our dreams, you need to work, you need to sweat, you need to give it 100 percent.

"And sometimes you need to do something new. You really need to push your limits if you want to beat Argentina. And I'm convinced my team is ready."

'Beast' Haaland a different player to me, says Kane

England captain Harry Kane labelled Erling Haaland "a machine" but said he and Norway's "beast" of a number nine are completely different players as they prepare to face off in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.

Haaland has struck seven times in his first four matches ever at a major tournament, including a devastating double to eliminate Brazil, and his goals have carried Norway into the last eight for the first time.

Kane is only one goal behind the Manchester City striker for the tournament and has taken his overall World Cup record to 14 goals.

"I think we're completely different players. I know we're both strikers, but we're in almost two different positions," Kane told his pre-match press conference.

"Erling is incredible, his goalscoring record, physically he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.

"I don't think it's one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional. Obviously, I'm hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performance is very good. He's a fantastic player."

Argentina
England
Lionel Messi
Harry Kane
Norway
Haaland
2026 FIFA World Cup