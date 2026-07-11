LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 31: All eyes on Haaland & Kane as England battle Norway and Argentina face Switzerland in last eight

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Day 30 saw Spain strike late to edge Belgium 2-1 and book a blockbuster World Cup semi-final against France. Mikel Merino once again proved the difference off the bench, scoring a dramatic late winner to break Belgian hearts and send Spain through. It was Merino's second successive match-winning goal as a substitute, having also netted the stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16.

Day 31 features a blockbuster quarter-final as England take on Norway in a mouthwatering duel between star strikers Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The final quarter-final will see Argentina face Switzerland, with the winners advancing to a semi-final against either England or Norway.

Here is Day 31's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Norway vs England — 2:30 am

Argentina vs Switzerland — 6:30 am