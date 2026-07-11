LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 31: All eyes on Haaland & Kane as England battle Norway and Argentina face Switzerland in last eight

England captain Harry Kane labelled Erling Haaland "a machine" but said he and Norway's "beast" of a number nine are completely different players as they prepare to face off in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.
Haaland has struck seven times in his first four matches ever at a major tournament, including a devastating double to eliminate Brazil, and his goals have carried Norway into the last eight for the first time.
Kane is only one goal behind the Manchester City striker for the tournament and has taken his overall World Cup record to 14 goals.
"I think we're completely different players. I know we're both strikers, but we're in almost two different positions," Kane told his pre-match press conference.
"Erling is incredible, his goalscoring record, physically he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.
"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.
"I don't think it's one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional. Obviously, I'm hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performance is very good. He's a fantastic player."