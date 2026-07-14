LIVE

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 32: Mbappe, Yamal in focus as France face Spain in blockbuster semi-final

France's firepower meets Spain's flair as Mbappe and Yamal lead two football giants into the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the final at stake.
France's Kylian Mbappe participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas.
France's Kylian Mbappe participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. Photo | AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

France and Spain meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with a place in Sunday's final at stake. France, champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are chasing a third World Cup title under Didier Deschamps, who will step down after the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, joint top scorer with eight goals, leads a star-studded French attack featuring Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. Spain, meanwhile, have impressed with their possession-based football and solid defence, conceding just once in the tournament.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has hit top form after recovering from injury and will be central to Spain's hopes. La Roja also hold a psychological edge, having beaten France in the Euro 2024 and Nations League 2025 semi-finals. The clash promises a fascinating contest between France's attacking firepower and Spain's tactical discipline.

Here is Day 32's fixture:

France vs Spain — 12:30 am

Mbappe paradox stirs club v country debate as France face Spain

For France at the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has not been able to stop scoring. For Real Madrid, he has not always been able to stop the criticism.

It is one of the puzzling paradoxes of this World Cup: France captain Mbappe is shining as brightly as ever for Les Bleus ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Spain in Dallas.

Mbappe's superb form in the United States comes just weeks after ending a mixed second season at Real Madrid that combined individual brilliance with collective failure.

Real Madrid have won not a major trophy in the two years since Mbappe signed for the club in 2024.

Yet the Spanish giants have just set a new tournament record at the World Cup, with the club's players scoring a record 19 goals throughout the tournament so far, surpassing the previous record of 18 shared by Hungary's Honved (1954), Bayern Munich (2014) and Paris Saint-Germain (2022).

Remarkably, none of the Real Madrid players who have scored at this World Cup come from the Spain squad, which does not include a single player from the 36-time La Liga champions.

Madrid's goals tally is due in large part to England's Jude Bellingham, who has scored six, but above all to Mbappe, who has found the net on eight occasions and sits level with Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup scoring charts.

Mbappe, 27, has looked to be at the peak of his powers at the World Cup, the tournament he took by storm as a teenager during France's run to the title in 2018 in Russia.

Like France coach Didier Deschamps and the rest of the France squad, Mbappe is determined to deliver a third star for Les Blues, four years after their agonising defeat in the 2022 final in Qatar.

Birthday boy Yamal stands by 'no fear' comment ahead of France clash

Lamine Yamal insisted on Monday he would take no fear into Spain's World Cup semi-final against France as he celebrated his 19th birthday.

The Barcelona prodigy raised eyebrows following Spain's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France rather than Spain ought to be "afraid" given recent defeats against La Roja.

A relaxed-looking Yamal addressed those comments as he spoke to reporters on Monday at a press conference.

"I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football," the teenager explained.

Yamal said he had marked his 19th birthday by buying a chunky jewel-encrusted necklace he wore to his press conference. The real birthday present, though, would be a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.

While other stars at this World Cup have been in blistering goal-scoring form, Yamal so far has only found the net once during the tournament -- but is ready to add to his tally against France.

"I don't focus on goals, but it's always special to score in a match like this. I accept the challenge. That’s why I came here," Yamal said, promising a "beautiful match for the spectators."

"It’s the game everyone was waiting for," he added.

While acknowledging the momentous nature of Tuesday's game, Yamal remained laidback in his approach.

"There are far more difficult situations in life than a football match, so I’m calm," he said. "I don't feel any extra pressure; I’ll go out and play like always and give my all for the team."

2026 World Cup
Spain
France
Mbappe
Semi Finals
Lamine Yamal