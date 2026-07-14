LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 34: Oyarzabal, Porro on target as Spain beat France 2-0 to reach final

Spain beat favourites France 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the World Cup final thanks to a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a goal from Pedro Porro.
The European champions will face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and Argentina in the final as they try to win the World Cup for a second time.
De la Fuente's men deliver a masterclass
Spain swept aside France with a commanding display to book their place in the World Cup final. From the opening whistle, Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the contest with their slick passing, relentless pressing and composure in possession.
Rodri dictated the tempo in midfield, Marc Cucurella was tireless, Mikel Oyarzabal converted the opening penalty with confidence and Pedro Porro capped an outstanding performance with a superb second goal.
Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal also impressed as Spain repeatedly stretched the French defence.
France, by contrast, struggled to impose themselves.
Kylian Mbappé was largely kept quiet, Michael Olise had little influence, and Didier Deschamps' side rarely threatened as Spain produced one of the standout performances of the tournament.
Spain will now face either Argentina or England in Sunday's World Cup final, carrying plenty of momentum after a dominant 2-0 victory.
From opening stumble to the final
Spain began the tournament with a draw against Cape Verde. They now stand one match away from lifting the World Cup.
Their display against France was their most complete yet, with Luis de la Fuente's side dominating in and out of possession.
If England overcome Argentina, the final will be a repeat of the Euro 2024 showpiece.
Spain are through to the World Cup final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France.
The 2010 world champions and reigning European champions were the better side throughout, controlling the game from start to finish to end France's campaign. The defeat also brings Didier Deschamps' spell as France manager to a close.
Spain will face either England or Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final, while France will take on the loser of that semi-final in Saturday's third-place play-off.
SECOND HALF: Spain see out the closing stages
Spain continue to dominate possession as the clock ticks down, drawing loud cheers from their supporters with almost every pass. It has been a commanding display, with Spain outplaying France across the pitch.
Rodri has once again controlled the midfield, breaking up attacks and dictating the tempo, while Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo have been equally influential. Olmo created two chances and provided the assist for Pedro Porro's second goal.
SECOND HALF: Seven minutes added time
The fourth official has indicated seven minutes of added time.
France still have a glimmer of hope, but they need something special — and quickly — to overturn Spain's two-goal lead
SECOND HALF: France running out of time
Time is slipping away for France. Kylian Mbappé has a free-kick just outside the penalty area, but he sends it over the crossbar.
Another promising opportunity comes to nothing, summing up a frustrating evening for Didier Deschamps' side.
Spain have been outstanding throughout, with their midfield controlling the game and denying France any sustained momentum.
SECOND HALF: Mbappé booked as frustration grows
Kylian Mbappé is shown a yellow card after catching Unai Simón late, off the ball, as France's frustrations begin to show.
The forward, who had struggled to make an impact for much of the match, is now facing what would be his first World Cup defeat inside 90 minutes — and his first World Cup loss outside a final.
Spain, meanwhile, are closing in on a place in Sunday's showpiece.
SECOND HALF: Spain make double change
Spain make two changes with six minutes of normal time remaining. Goalscorer Pedro Porro is replaced by Marcos Llorente, while Nico Williams comes on for Alex Baena.
Porro departs after an impressive display that included Spain's second goal, putting his side firmly on course for the World Cup final.
SUB (84th min):
Marcos Llorente (In) and Pedro Porro (Out)
Nico Williams (In) and Alex Baena (Out)
SECOND HALF: France denied by Simon
France come close to pulling one back.
Unai Simon races off his line to head clear outside the penalty area, but the loose ball falls to Désiré Doué. The winger cannot get his shot away first time, allowing Simon to recover his position and make the save.
SECOND HALF: Spain bring on Ferran for Oyarzabal
Goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal makes way for Ferran Torres.
Oyarzabal's outstanding World Cup continues. The Spain forward showed real composure from the penalty spot to put his side ahead.
SUB (74th min): Ferran Torres (In) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Out)
SECOND HALF: France make double change
France make a double substitution as Michael Olise and Lucas Digne make way for Theo Hernandez and Rayan Cherki.
With time running out, France need something to change the momentum quickly if they are to find a route back into the match.
SUB (73rd minute):
Theo Hernández (In) and Lucas Digne (Out)
Rayan Cherki (In) and Michael Olise (Out)
SECOND HALF: Mbappe tests Spain
Kylian Mbappe finally finds a yard of space, but Marc Cucurella quickly closes him down. Moments later, the France captain creates room with a trademark stepover before firing from a tight angle, forcing Unai Simon into a save. The resulting corner comes to nothing.
France need a goal desprately and quickly. Mbappe looks their most likely source of inspiration.
Spain's midfield in control
Fabián Ruiz and Rodri have controlled the midfield superbly tonight.
They have repeatedly broken up France's attacks before calmly driving Spain forward. If Spain go on to reach the final, their dominance in the centre of the pitch will have been one of the defining factors.
SECOND HALF: Spain's third ruled out for offside!
Lamine Yamal thought he had put Spain 3-0 up in the 61st minute after finishing confidently, but the flag was raised for offside.
It is a close call and France survive what would have been a potentially decisive blow. They will need to tighten up defensively or risk conceding again.
SECOND HALF: Pedro Porro doubles Spain's advantage in the 58th minute with a composed finish after exchanging passes with Dani Olmo.
The Tottenham full-back started and finished the move, slotting calmly past Mike Maignan to put Spain firmly in control.
SECOND HALF: France make another change as Désiré Doué replaces Bradley Barcola, with Didier Deschamps looking for a spark in attack after Barcola struggled to make an impact.
SUB (57th minute): Désiré Doué (In) and Bradley Barcola(Out)
SECOND HALF: France are still searching for a way through. Ousmane Dembele overhits a through ball intended for Jules Kounde, summing up a frustrating evening for Didier Deschamps' side so far.
France remain capable of producing a moment of quality, though.
Bradley Barcola tries to unlock the Spain defence down the left, but Unai Simon reacts quickly to smother the danger at his feet.
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!
France make a change at the break, with Adrien Rabiot — who was booked in the first half — replaced by Roma midfielder Manu Koné.
Mikel Oyarzabal's first-half penalty, awarded after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal, gives Spain a narrow lead at the break in Dallas.
FIRST HALF: BIG MOMENT! Adrien Rabiot escapes a second yellow card after bringing down Fabián Ruiz in midfield.
Already booked, the France midfielder is penalised for the foul, but the referee opts against another caution.
Spain make strong appeals, but Rabiot remains on the pitch.
FIRST HALF: Spain come close to doubling their lead with a flowing one-touch move.
Mike Maignan's poor clearance is quickly punished as Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal combine brilliantly, but Fabián Ruiz can only steer his effort wide under pressure from Dayot Upamecano.
A second goal at that stage would have left France with a mountain to climb.
FIRST HALF: Marc Cucurella is shown the yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise. France's resulting free-kick, however, is comfortably gathered by Unai Simón.
FIRST HALF: France's evening takes another blow as defender William Saliba is forced off with what appears to be a back injury.
He is replaced by Maxence Lacroix.
SUB (30th minute): Maxence Lacroix (In) and William Saliba (Out)
FIRST HALF: Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converts from the penalty spot to give Spain the lead in the 22nd minute.
FIRST HALF: PENALTY FOR SPAIN!
Lucas Digne catches Lamine Yamal with a late challenge after losing sight of him, and the referee points to the spot. Spain now have an early opportunity to take the lead.
FIRST HALF: Minutes later, France showed just how dangerous they can be on the counter. Michael Olise picked out Ousmane Dembélé, who quickly released Kylian Mbappé who looked set to dribble past three defenders.
However, Spain recovered well to force the ball out for a corner, which the Spanish defence dealt with comfortably.
FIRST HALF: Spain have dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while France have struggled to retain the ball whenever they've won it back. Both sides are still sizing each other up, but the game is beginning to open up.
🚨 OFFICIAL | Our XI to face France— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 14, 2026
The mission is clear.
Let's earn our place in the World Cup Final. ❤️🇪🇸#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DumUTDWLO8
🚨 OFFICIAL | Our XI to face France— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 14, 2026
The mission is clear.
Let's earn our place in the World Cup Final. ❤️🇪🇸#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DumUTDWLO8
𝐋’𝐇𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐔 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄-𝐀̀-𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄 ! 🔥— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 14, 2026
Notre parcours continue. Ensemble, allons décrocher cette place en finale de la Coupe du monde 🏆💙
🇫🇷🆚🇪🇸, 21h00 sur M6 & beIN SPORTS 1 📺#FRAESP | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3LUnv57Vic
For France at the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has not been able to stop scoring. For Real Madrid, he has not always been able to stop the criticism.
It is one of the puzzling paradoxes of this World Cup: France captain Mbappe is shining as brightly as ever for Les Bleus ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Spain in Dallas.
Mbappe's superb form in the United States comes just weeks after ending a mixed second season at Real Madrid that combined individual brilliance with collective failure.
Real Madrid have won not a major trophy in the two years since Mbappe signed for the club in 2024.
Yet the Spanish giants have just set a new tournament record at the World Cup, with the club's players scoring a record 19 goals throughout the tournament so far, surpassing the previous record of 18 shared by Hungary's Honved (1954), Bayern Munich (2014) and Paris Saint-Germain (2022).
Remarkably, none of the Real Madrid players who have scored at this World Cup come from the Spain squad, which does not include a single player from the 36-time La Liga champions.
Madrid's goals tally is due in large part to England's Jude Bellingham, who has scored six, but above all to Mbappe, who has found the net on eight occasions and sits level with Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup scoring charts.
Mbappe, 27, has looked to be at the peak of his powers at the World Cup, the tournament he took by storm as a teenager during France's run to the title in 2018 in Russia.
Like France coach Didier Deschamps and the rest of the France squad, Mbappe is determined to deliver a third star for Les Blues, four years after their agonising defeat in the 2022 final in Qatar.
Lamine Yamal insisted on Monday he would take no fear into Spain's World Cup semi-final against France as he celebrated his 19th birthday.
The Barcelona prodigy raised eyebrows following Spain's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France rather than Spain ought to be "afraid" given recent defeats against La Roja.
A relaxed-looking Yamal addressed those comments as he spoke to reporters on Monday at a press conference.
"I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football," the teenager explained.
Yamal said he had marked his 19th birthday by buying a chunky jewel-encrusted necklace he wore to his press conference. The real birthday present, though, would be a place in Sunday's World Cup final.
"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.
While other stars at this World Cup have been in blistering goal-scoring form, Yamal so far has only found the net once during the tournament -- but is ready to add to his tally against France.
"I don't focus on goals, but it's always special to score in a match like this. I accept the challenge. That’s why I came here," Yamal said, promising a "beautiful match for the spectators."
"It’s the game everyone was waiting for," he added.
While acknowledging the momentous nature of Tuesday's game, Yamal remained laidback in his approach.
"There are far more difficult situations in life than a football match, so I’m calm," he said. "I don't feel any extra pressure; I’ll go out and play like always and give my all for the team."
Together in every step.— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 13, 2026
One team. One goal. One more battle to fight.
🇪🇸❤️#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YvEMKK9GZN
Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
France and Spain meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with a place in Sunday's final at stake. France, champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are chasing a third World Cup title under Didier Deschamps, who will step down after the tournament.
Kylian Mbappe, joint top scorer with eight goals, leads a star-studded French attack featuring Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. Spain, meanwhile, have impressed with their possession-based football and solid defence, conceding just once in the tournament.
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has hit top form after recovering from injury and will be central to Spain's hopes. La Roja also hold a psychological edge, having beaten France in the Euro 2024 and Nations League 2025 semi-finals. The clash promises a fascinating contest between France's attacking firepower and Spain's tactical discipline.
Here is Day 32's fixture:
France vs Spain — 12:30 am IST