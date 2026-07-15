LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 35: Argentina, England renew fierce rivalry with final spot at stake

Thomas Tuchel said he did not feel burdened by the weight of history as he bids to lead England to a first World Cup final in 60 years by beating Argentina on Wednesday.
The Three Lions have been led at the 2026 tournament by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have each scored six goals.
Remarkably, it will be the first time Lionel Messi has faced England at the grand old age of 39 despite the historical significance of the fixture.
Former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel said he did not feel extra pressure as he spoke to reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday.
"I don't feel a burden. We feel the tension and will be nervous but that is normal," he said.
"What I like is that I feel the players are really competitive, hungry and excited to play this match.
"The two shirts are just iconic. There are historic matches, iconic moments and everyone recognises the shirts and players straight away."