LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 35: Argentina, England renew fierce rivalry with final spot at stake

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

The first semi-final saw Spain beat favourites France 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the World Cup final thanks to a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a goal from Pedro Porro.

From the opening whistle, Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the contest with their slick passing, relentless pressing and composure in possession.

The European champions will face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and Argentina in the final as they try to win the World Cup for a second time.

Today, Lionel Messi's Argentina face England in their first competitive meeting since the 2002 World Cup, with a spot in the final at stake. Messi will be taking on England for the first time in his illustrious career.

The clash between two global football giants is mouthwatering enough, but it also rekindles one of the World Cup's fiercest rivalries, dating back to the early 1960s.

Here is Day 35's fixture:

England vs Argentina — 12:30 am IST