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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 35: Argentina, England renew fierce rivalry with final spot at stake

Messi will be taking on England for the first time in his illustrious career.
England's Harry Kane trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
England's Harry Kane trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

The first semi-final saw Spain beat favourites France 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the World Cup final thanks to a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a goal from Pedro Porro.

From the opening whistle, Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the contest with their slick passing, relentless pressing and composure in possession.

The European champions will face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and Argentina in the final as they try to win the World Cup for a second time.

Today, Lionel Messi's Argentina face England in their first competitive meeting since the 2002 World Cup, with a spot in the final at stake. Messi will be taking on England for the first time in his illustrious career.

The clash between two global football giants is mouthwatering enough, but it also rekindles one of the World Cup's fiercest rivalries, dating back to the early 1960s.

Here is Day 35's fixture:

England vs Argentina — 12:30 am IST

Mac Allister calls on Argentina to channel Maradona spirit in England World Cup clash

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister has urged his team to take inspiration from Diego Maradona as they seek to get the better of England in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The late Maradona scored both of Argentina's goals in the quarter-final -- the infamous "Hand of God" opener and then a dazzling solo effort that is one of the greatest goals ever scored at a World Cup.

Argentina went on to win the trophy, an achievement they matched in 2022, with Lionel Messi the inspiration and Mac Allister in the side.

"I don't know if it's just by chance or what but in the last few days I have started seeing videos of Diego, of the '86 game and other things that obviously help and make you want to watch them and remember them," Liverpool's Mac Allister told reporters on Tuesday.

"Diego represents so much for the country and I hope we can do something similar to what they did in 1986," added the midfielder, whose father Carlos played alongside Maradona for Argentina and at Boca Juniors.

Scaloni says fatigue not a concern for Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he was not concerned about fatigue or his team's performances on the way to another World Cup semi-final as they prepare to renew their rivalry with England on Wednesday.

The holders will be seeking to make it to consecutive finals by beating Thomas Tuchel's side in a fixture that evokes 1986 and Diego Maradona, as well as the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

"We are in good shape and we really can't wait. This is a World Cup semi-final and our hopes are intact. We are so grateful to these players for getting us here again," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the showdown in Atlanta.

Argentina, with an ageing side led by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, have had to battle their way through the knockout rounds to get here.

"A month and a half ago I would have taken getting to the semi-final if you had offered me that, so I don't mind how we got here," said Scaloni, who coached the Albiceleste to glory in 2022.

"I can't reproach my players. Whether we are tired or not I don't care. This is a World Cup semi-final."

Tuchel unfazed by history ahead of England v Argentina World Cup semi

Thomas Tuchel said he did not feel burdened by the weight of history as he bids to lead England to a first World Cup final in 60 years by beating Argentina on Wednesday.

The Three Lions have been led at the 2026 tournament by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have each scored six goals.

Remarkably, it will be the first time Lionel Messi has faced England at the grand old age of 39 despite the historical significance of the fixture.

Former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel said he did not feel extra pressure as he spoke to reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"I don't feel a burden. We feel the tension and will be nervous but that is normal," he said.

"What I like is that I feel the players are really competitive, hungry and excited to play this match.

"The two shirts are just iconic. There are historic matches, iconic moments and everyone recognises the shirts and players straight away."

Lionel Messi
Harry Kane
Jude Bellingham
semi-final
2026 FIFA World Cup
England vs Argentina