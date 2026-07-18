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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 38: France take on England in third-place play-off

Didier Deschamps brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year reign as France coach on Saturday when Les Bleus face England in the World Cup third-place play-off.
France head coach Didier Deschamp watches the team participate in a training session ahead of their Bronze medal World Cup soccer match against England Friday, July 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
France head coach Didier Deschamp watches the team participate in a training session ahead of their Bronze medal World Cup soccer match against England Friday, July 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup third place play-off.

France and England look to salvage pride as they clash in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff after semifinal defeats.

Spain overcame France, while reigning champions Argentina rallied from behind to beat England 2-1 and reach a second straight final.

England carry 'scars' of World Cup exit, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel said Friday that England's players carry the "scars" of a painful World Cup exit, admitting there was still a gap to close to the top nations.

The England boss has been heavily criticised for his defensive substitutions in a 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon put England on track to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the match around.

Tuchel was repeatedly grilled over his tactics during the Argentina game at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I tried to help, I tried to support," said the German, taking charge of his first major tournament with England.

"I took a decision, I took several decisions, trusting my instinct, my intuition, my experience, trusting my competitiveness and I took the decision in order to help the team and get the result.

"We didn't get the result, so I take, of course, the responsibility for these decisions. But the decisions are made under stress, the decisions are made in-game."

Deschamps set for bittersweet ending to France reign as Zidane waits

Didier Deschamps brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year reign as France coach on Saturday when Les Bleus face England in the World Cup third-place play-off.

Waiting in the wings is Zinedine Zidane, Deschamps' former teammate and one of the all-time great French players.

Deschamps, 57, had been determined to sign off by leading Les Bleus to a third World Cup triumph after a glittering career as a player and coach.

France justified their billing as favourites for the 2026 tournament with a series of swaggering attacking displays but came unstuck against Spain in the semi-finals.

The painful 2-0 reverse in Arlington, Texas, denied them the chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final and leaves them chasing bronze.

"I had the privilege of experiencing moments that were magical, and others that were difficult," he said on the eve of the game.

"But life goes on. I'm a positive person, and I know things will be good, too. It's the best thing that ever happened to me."

Harry Kane
Kylian Mbappé
2026 FIFA World Cup
France vs England
third-place play-off