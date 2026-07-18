LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 38: France take on England in third-place play-off

Didier Deschamps brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year reign as France coach on Saturday when Les Bleus face England in the World Cup third-place play-off.
Waiting in the wings is Zinedine Zidane, Deschamps' former teammate and one of the all-time great French players.
Deschamps, 57, had been determined to sign off by leading Les Bleus to a third World Cup triumph after a glittering career as a player and coach.
France justified their billing as favourites for the 2026 tournament with a series of swaggering attacking displays but came unstuck against Spain in the semi-finals.
The painful 2-0 reverse in Arlington, Texas, denied them the chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final and leaves them chasing bronze.
"I had the privilege of experiencing moments that were magical, and others that were difficult," he said on the eve of the game.
"But life goes on. I'm a positive person, and I know things will be good, too. It's the best thing that ever happened to me."