LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 38: France take on England in third-place play-off

Thomas Tuchel said Friday that England's players carry the "scars" of a painful World Cup exit, admitting there was still a gap to close to the top nations.

The England boss has been heavily criticised for his defensive substitutions in a 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon put England on track to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the match around.

Tuchel was repeatedly grilled over his tactics during the Argentina game at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I tried to help, I tried to support," said the German, taking charge of his first major tournament with England.

"I took a decision, I took several decisions, trusting my instinct, my intuition, my experience, trusting my competitiveness and I took the decision in order to help the team and get the result.

"We didn't get the result, so I take, of course, the responsibility for these decisions. But the decisions are made under stress, the decisions are made in-game."