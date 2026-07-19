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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Grand Finale: Messi and Yamal cross paths as Argentina chase history and Spain seek second title

For some, it may be worth it to watch Messi, considered by many to be the greatest player ever, chase history against Yamal, one of soccer's brightest rising stars.
Messi (L) and Yamal
Messi (L) and Yamal(Photos | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as the first 48-team tournament in history reaches a climax in New Jersey.

Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain are chasing a second title after lifting their maiden trophy in 2010.

Sunday's showpiece is also expected to mark Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history.

Argentina vs Spain — 12:30 am IST

Spain's Yamal aims to join elite club of teenage World Cup winners

Lionel Messi will become the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final on Sunday as Spain's Lamine Yamal seeks to join an elite group of teenage winners.

The match at the MetLife Stadium will be the first meeting between Argentina's Messi and the player who has succeeded him as Barcelona's new homegrown idol.

The only player to appear in a final at an older age than Messi is Dino Zoff, the Italy goalkeeper who was 40 in 1982.

Yamal, in sharp contrast, only turned 19 last Monday, the day before Spain beat France 2-0 in their semi-final.

Everything has happened at warp speed for Yamal, who made his Barcelona debut at the tender age of 15.

Yamal was the runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in last year's Ballon d'Or and now has the opportunity to join the select group of players to have won the World Cup as a teenager.

"He is a global icon at the age of 19 and has the chance to do something historic, although we will be doing everything to stop him," said Messi on Friday.

Messi has work to catch Mbappé for the Golden Boot. A 3rd Golden Ball is in reach in World Cup final

Lionel Messi has quite a climb to catch Kylian Mbappé for the Golden Boot.

The Argentina superstar has won just about everything in soccer except for the award for being the leading scorer at the World Cup, and he’s now two behind Mbappé after the France striker upped his total to 10 goals in a wild third-place game.

Even if Messi can’t get there, a record-extending third Golden Ball as the tournament's best player seems well in reach after Sunday's World Cup final against Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He’s already the only player to win the award multiple times since it was first given in 1978, and sparking Argentina's run to a second straight final at age 39 gives him a strong case for another.

“He is the history. He is the legend,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Messi
Final
2026 FIFA World Cup
Yamal
Argentina vs Spain