LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Grand Finale: Messi and Yamal cross paths as Argentina chase history and Spain seek second title

Lionel Messi will become the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final on Sunday as Spain's Lamine Yamal seeks to join an elite group of teenage winners.

The match at the MetLife Stadium will be the first meeting between Argentina's Messi and the player who has succeeded him as Barcelona's new homegrown idol.

The only player to appear in a final at an older age than Messi is Dino Zoff, the Italy goalkeeper who was 40 in 1982.

Yamal, in sharp contrast, only turned 19 last Monday, the day before Spain beat France 2-0 in their semi-final.

Everything has happened at warp speed for Yamal, who made his Barcelona debut at the tender age of 15.

Yamal was the runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in last year's Ballon d'Or and now has the opportunity to join the select group of players to have won the World Cup as a teenager.

"He is a global icon at the age of 19 and has the chance to do something historic, although we will be doing everything to stop him," said Messi on Friday.