Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 LIVE | Anti-paper leak Bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid ruckus ; both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Parliament resumed on Monday after a week of disruptions over the NEET paper leak and allegations of police brutality during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protests. Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to significantly tighten penalties for those involved in government examination paper leaks.
The Bill proposes increasing the punishment for paper leak offences from the existing three to five years' imprisonment to five to 10 years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
Reports say that the Union Cabinet cleared the Bill a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced tougher measures in response to the ongoing student-led protests demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Meanwhile, the Opposition continued their protest inside and outside the Parliament, Congress MPs submitted adjournment notices seeking discussions on the NEET paper leak, alleged police excesses during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, and the need for a new anti-defection law.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has also moved a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss what he described as the plight of medical aspirants due to NEET and the alleged rise in student suicides linked to the examination, while demanding that the entrance test be abolished.
Both house saw heavy ruckus and have been adjourned till afternoon.
The BJP on Monday hit back at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his claim that AK-47 rifles had been used against protesting students in Bihar, accusing him of spreading misinformation and demanding an apology.
Addressing reporters in Parliament, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's remarks were "deeply unfortunate" and alleged that the Congress leader was trying to "manufacture a protest" and create an atmosphere of anarchy.
"Does the police in this country ever use AK-47s to fire on protesters? How can Rahul Gandhi say that AK-47s have been used? This is totally unacceptable," Patra said, urging Gandhi to apologise to the nation for what he described as "canards and falsity."
Patra also alleged that after the Cockroach Janta Party called off its Jantar Mantar protest following talks with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the Congress was attempting to fuel unrest through "misinformation" instead of allowing the issue to be resolved.
BJP has turned democracy into a firing range.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 27, 2026
Students demanded justice. The answer? Bullets.
Bihar police opened fire with AK-47s on unarmed protesters in Siwan, this is not law and order—it is state brutality. A government that fears students more than criminals loses every… pic.twitter.com/IWyom461Lm
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the Opposition to allow a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the legislation addresses concerns raised by students over paper leaks and examination reforms.
Accusing the Congress and some Opposition parties of disrupting proceedings instead of debating the Bill, Rijiju said the Centre had taken several steps to reform the examination system, including constituting a high-powered task force and introducing stricter legal provisions against paper leaks. He said the proposed law provides for stringent, time-bound punishment for those involved in examination malpractices.
"If a discussion is not allowed even after all these measures, it will send the wrong message," Rijiju said, urging the Opposition to debate the legislation in Parliament rather than create disruptions. "Where else can we discuss these issues if not in Parliament?" he asked, adding that the Bill was aimed at securing students' future.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "Today, in light of the concerns raised by students across the country, a crucial bill is being introduced in the Lok Sabha to address… pic.twitter.com/XJ97ZdaxPn— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house till 2pm minutes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced.
Jitendra Singh introduces Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha. After the Bill was introduced, Speaker Om Birla invited Opposition members who had submitted notices against its introduction to speak. As none rose to oppose it, the Bill was formally introduced. Birla urged members to debate the legislation instead of raising slogans, saying Parliament was the appropriate forum to discuss examination reforms and that the government was open to incorporating constructive suggestions.
The Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 12 PM on Monday even as the Opposition continue to protest in the Ho
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre, accusing it of carrying out a "murderous" crackdown on students protesting over examination-related issues and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to them.
In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that AK-47 bullets had been fired at protesting students in Bihar and pellet guns had been used against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He also alleged that hundreds of students had been arrested and FIRs registered against them despite the Prime Minister's assurance that no cases would be filed.
"The entire system is downright murderous against students," Gandhi said, accusing the government of trying to crush students' voices instead of reforming the examination system. He urged the Prime Minister to apologise to students and take action against those responsible for the alleged attacks rather than against the protesters.
The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the right to peaceful protest is "absolutely guaranteed" under the Constitution and said that the mere existence of an agitation cannot justify police excesses.
Hearing petitions alleging police brutality during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked, "Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excess." He further observed that "just because there is agitation does not mean there is lathi charge" and stressed the need for "self-evolved discipline" as an essential part of the democratic process.
The CJI also called for a uniform protocol to govern protests across the country, saying there should be designated spaces for peaceful demonstrations while allowing authorities to deal with anti-social elements separately.
During the hearing, advocate Fauzia Shakil, appearing for the petitioners, defended the students' right to protest. The court reiterated that peaceful and lawful protests are constitutionally protected. A counsel representing the police, however, alleged that security personnel were "kicked" and "literally lynched" during the demonstration.
The hearing relates to the July 20 clashes at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse protesters during the CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak.
Congress MPs, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Monday over the alleged police crackdown on students during the July 20 NEET paper leak agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Carrying placards and a large banner outside the Makar Dwar, the MPs raised slogans demanding accountability for the alleged police excesses and an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The protest came as the Congress-led Opposition continued to press the government over the issue in Parliament. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote to Shah, seeking accountability for what he described as the "barbaric assault" on peacefully protesting students and asking whether the Home Minister had authorised the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns. Gandhi said peaceful protest is fundamental to democracy and asserted that the voices of students demanding justice and accountability would be heard.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday alleged that there was a lack of transparency surrounding Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits since 2004 and said his party would seek the Congress leader's removal as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey said the BJP would urge the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits between 2004 and 2026, as well as any "secret agreements" allegedly entered into during that period. He did not provide evidence to support the allegations.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly an hour on Monday following an uproar after the opposition, led by the Congress, sought to raise the issue of alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital.
While Chairman C P Radhakrishnan disallowed a notice under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the issue, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that police had used pellet guns against protesting students.
"It has never happened in history of India that boys were beaten... and they were gagged by pellets," Kharge said.
As members from both sides raised slogans, the chair adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Before adjourning the proceedings, Radhakrishnan referred to his earlier ruling that Rule 267 could only be invoked to discuss items already listed on the day's agenda, and only in the "rarest of rare" circumstances with the consensus of the House.
"I have to go by rules or break the rules, you tell me," he told Kharge.
Kharge responded that notices under Rule 267 had been admitted on important occasions in the past.
"Rarest of rare occasions, then only it is possible," Radhakrishnan said.
Kharge argued that the alleged police action against students qualified as such an occasion.
"Rarest of rare should be consensus of the whole House... it is not there, what can I do," the chairman said.
The exchanges escalated into a noisy protest, forcing the adjournment.
Earlier, when the House assembled for the day, listed official papers were laid on the table. - PTI
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a warm welcome from NDA leaders in Parliament on Monday, two days after resigning amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak.
BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance ahead of Pradhan's arrival and waited to receive him. As he entered the Parliament complex, party colleagues greeted him, escorted him inside and presented him with a ceremonial cap in a public show of solidarity following his resignation.
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads the Opposition's protest at the Parliament premises.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0ujUjXiDQh
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday questioned the effectiveness of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that reforms would have little impact if those involved in examination corruption continued to be protected.
Speaking to reporters, Gogoi cited a recent court acquittal in a paper leak case, claiming it reflected shortcomings in the investigation. He also accused the government of lacking a genuine commitment to education reforms, alleging attempts to exert ideological influence over educational institutions. Gogoi further criticised the Centre for not clarifying its position on the alleged assault on students during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Monday questioned the Centre's decision to set up a new high-powered task force on examination reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, asking what had happened to the recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan Committee constituted in 2024.
"I am glad that the Prime Minister appreciates Nandan Nilekani. In fact, the PM had laughed at him when he was put in charge of the Aadhaar project," Brittas told reporters. He alleged that the government had been sitting on the Radhakrishnan committee's 184-page report for nearly two years and was using a new panel to sidestep students' concerns.
"It is not the committees but the lack of willpower and a transparent system that is lacking in our country," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the formation of a High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani, CPI(M) MP John Brittas says, "I'm glad that the PM appreciates Nandan Nilekani. In fact, the PM had laughed at him when he was put in charge of the… pic.twitter.com/7W5QAP5uNy— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the government should not "challenge public awareness" as it prepares to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha. He also said leaders of Opposition parties would meet to decide their next course of action.
"Right now, the government is filing cases against students and youth at several locations. The government should not challenge awareness. Awareness has become a challenge for the government," Yadav told reporters.
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said paper leaks cannot be prevented merely by enacting stricter laws, asserting that the root causes lie within the examination process and the increasing digitisation of the system
The Congress on Monday criticised the Centre's decision to constitute a new high-powered task force on examination reforms, alleging that it was an attempt to divert public attention from the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government was yet to fully implement the 101 recommendations made by the K Radhakrishnan Committee, which was constituted in 2024 after multiple examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak. Sharing video clips of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing the 2024 panel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the new task force on Sunday, Ramesh dubbed them "high-level hawabaazi" and "high-powered jumlebaazi" respectively, accusing the government of repeatedly forming committees instead of delivering reforms. He also alleged that the National Testing Agency functioned for nearly two years without a full-time Director General.
Congress MP Hibi Eden has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the alleged disproportionate use of force by security personnel against students during the "Chalo Sansad" march near Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.
In the notice, Eden alleged that security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), used excessive force against young protesters and sought an urgent discussion on the incident in the House.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has submitted a Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the alleged police brutality against students protesting over NEET exam irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.
In the notice, Kumar demanded the constitution of an independent judicial commission to investigate the police action, the circumstances that led to the nationwide student agitation, and what he described as the "total failure" of the examination system.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has submitted a Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss what he described as the plight of students aspiring to become doctors due to the NEET examination.
In the notice, Siva cited the "endless suicides" of students allegedly linked to the exam and called for a discussion on abolishing what he termed the "disastrous" NEET system.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on what he described as the government's failure to prevent the use of "excessive and lethal force" by security personnel against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.
In the notice, Tagore alleged that security forces used pellet guns and shock batons during the crackdown, resulting in "grave injuries, including probable loss of eyesight," to several student protesters. He sought an urgent discussion on the incident and the government's responsibility for the alleged police excesses.