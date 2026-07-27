Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 LIVE | Both houses adjourned till 12 noon; Congress MPs protest demanding apology over pellet gun use

Parliament is set to resume on Monday after a week of disruptions over the NEET paper leak and allegations of police brutality during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protests. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to significantly tighten penalties for those involved in government examination paper leaks.

The Bill proposes increasing the punishment for paper leak offences from the existing three to five years' imprisonment to five to 10 years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Reports say that the Union Cabinet cleared the Bill a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced tougher measures in response to the ongoing student-led protests demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to continue pressing the government when Parliament reconvenes. Congress MPs have submitted adjournment notices seeking discussions on the NEET paper leak, alleged police excesses during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, and the need for a new anti-defection law.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has also moved a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss what he described as the plight of medical aspirants due to NEET and the alleged rise in student suicides linked to the examination, while demanding that the entrance test be abolished.