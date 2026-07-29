Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's 'pellet order' claim against Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is speaking in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday.
The discussion comes a day after a heated debate in the House, where the ruling NDA and Opposition parties clashed over examination irregularities, paper leaks and the government’s handling of student protests.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill for consideration and passage. The proposed amendments seek to strengthen measures against unfair practices in public examinations.
During Tuesday’s debate, the government described the legislation as a major step towards protecting students and ensuring transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations. The Opposition, however, criticised the Centre’s handling of recent paper leak cases and called the amendments inadequate.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi termed the amendments a “cosmetic exercise”, questioning why the government needed changes to the law within two years of its enactment.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pulled up Rahul Gandhi, saying no member can level allegations against anyone in the House without giving prior notice. Birla made the remark amid the Congress leader's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rahul Gandhi said that the use of force "can only be authorised by the home minister" as NDA MPs strongly objected to his allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered pellet guns to be used against students protesting the NEET examination.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi would have to either substantiate his allegation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah or apologise, calling it a "very serious charge." Rijiju added that the debate would not proceed unless Rahul Gandhi proved his claims or withdrew them with an apology.
Rahul Gandhi says Home Minister ordered pellets to be shot at students. The remark has triggered outrage from the NDA as Kiren Rijiju demands his apology, asks for proof.
LoP in his speech said that our education system is cruel, everything has been privatised. “It is an extortion system, our system has been captured by the RSS,” he said. He also added that the parents never had courage to face BJP, RSS, but brave students did.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister interrupted Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha after he recounted a conversation with an 18-year-old student who had classified people as "students, idiots and andhbhakts." The minister objected to the use of the term "idiots," calling it unparliamentary.
Education system is very expensive; more money is spent on one exam than is spent by govt on entire education budget, added Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was "reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets," referring to the NEET protesters. He urged the government to respect students' right to freedom of expression.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in the House shortly where a discussion on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is underway. pic.twitter.com/Nh5AJF4HIR— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026
A Bill to amend the law for the registration of births and deaths was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid protests by the opposition, which sought the presence of the PM and the home minister in the House during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.
According to procedure, Speaker Om Birla called some opposition members to oppose the introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026. After none spoke, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill.
The Bill, which was cleared for introduction by the Union Cabinet on July 20, seeks to further amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), "in order to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent".
Under the current provisions of the Act, registrations delayed by more than one year require an order from the district magistrate (DM), sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), or an executive magistrate before they can be recorded.
The proposed legislation introduces a two-tier approval mechanism based on the duration of the delay.
According to the Bill, the system will largely remain unchanged for births or deaths reported between one and two years after the event. Applicants will continue to require approval from the DM, SDM or an executive magistrate having jurisdiction over the place where the birth or death occurred.
However, registrations delayed beyond two years will face significantly stricter scrutiny. In such cases, approval will be granted only on the orders of a first-class judicial magistrate, shifting the authority for very late registrations from the executive to the judiciary.
Opposition MPs began raising slogans in the Lok Sabha soon after proceedings resumed at noon, following the presiding chair’s announcement that Speaker Om Birla had rejected their adjournment motion notices.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, within minutes of meeting at 12 noon, as the Opposition pressed for Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the House.
This was the second time the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned on Wednesday. The first adjournment came around 20 minutes into the Zero Hour.
As the Rajya Sabha met for the Question Hour at noon, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned about the home minister, and was joined by other Opposition leaders in demanding his presence in the House.
"Where is the Home Minister? Call him here," Chowdhury said.
"You fire at students..." she said, as slogans were raised demanding Shah to come to the House.
Following this, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 2 pm.
Earlier, the House was adjourned for about 40 minutes till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition members over the entry of Delhi Police at the CPI(M) office in the national capital to arrest former JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.
The incident took place on Tuesday.
Soon after listed papers were laid, CPI (M) Member John Brittas raised the issue, saying a Delhi Police team, in plain clothes, entered the party office to arrest Ghosh in the 2021 protest case in JNU.
Brittas sought to relate the police action to the recent students' protest, saying Ghosh's only mistake was that she participated in the Jantar Mantar protest.
Supporting him, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy was under threat.
Responding to the charges, Leader of the House J P Nadda said it was a normal law and order case.
He said the police had to act accordingly, and the "police has acted accordingly".
The Union minister also said that any student who indulges in activism faces such actions.
The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20.
(With PTI inputs)
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: "Democracy is not safe, people are not safe," says Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, attacking the government in the Upper House. Responding to his remarks, BJP MP JP Nadda says the police acted to maintain law and… pic.twitter.com/pyA2O46sPr— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that democracy was under threat and demanded accountability from the government.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition continues protest demanding Home Minister's reply on police crackdown on students.
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Samajwadi Party leaders led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav protest over Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft issue inside Parliament premises.#SamajwadiParty #RamTempleDonation— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6HMfC3fkH9
Leaders of the INDIA bloc from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet at the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Wednesday morning to finalise their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The meeting, scheduled for 10 am, will focus on floor coordination and the Opposition’s approach to key issues expected to be raised during the session.
The discussions come ahead of a busy day in Parliament, with Opposition MPs submitting notices seeking suspension of regular business to debate issues including electoral reforms, the Cauvery water dispute, alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and examination-related matters.
The government will move the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to introduce the legislation.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs, including TMC’s Sougata Ray, RSP’s NK Premachandran and Congress MP Dean Kuriakose, have moved a statutory resolution opposing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance issued by the President in May 2026.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the House around 12.30 pm on Wednesday during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The Opposition has criticised the government’s handling of recent examination irregularities and is likely to raise concerns over paper leaks and measures proposed in the Bill.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to the revised list of business.