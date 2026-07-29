Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday.

The discussion comes a day after a heated debate in the House, where the ruling NDA and Opposition parties clashed over examination irregularities, paper leaks and the government’s handling of student protests.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill for consideration and passage. The proposed amendments seek to strengthen measures against unfair practices in public examinations.

During Tuesday’s debate, the government described the legislation as a major step towards protecting students and ensuring transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations. The Opposition, however, criticised the Centre’s handling of recent paper leak cases and called the amendments inadequate.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi termed the amendments a “cosmetic exercise”, questioning why the government needed changes to the law within two years of its enactment.