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Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Paper Leak Amendment Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The legislation seeks to strengthen measures against malpractices in public examinations.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha
TNIE online desk
Summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday.

The discussion comes a day after a heated debate in the House, where the ruling NDA and Opposition parties clashed over examination irregularities, paper leaks and the government’s handling of student protests.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill for consideration and passage. The proposed amendments seek to strengthen measures against unfair practices in public examinations.

During Tuesday’s debate, the government described the legislation as a major step towards protecting students and ensuring transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations. The Opposition, however, criticised the Centre’s handling of recent paper leak cases and called the amendments inadequate.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi termed the amendments a “cosmetic exercise”, questioning why the government needed changes to the law within two years of its enactment.

INDIA bloc leaders to meet at Kharge’s office to finalise Parliament strategy

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet at the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Wednesday morning to finalise their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 am, will focus on floor coordination and the Opposition’s approach to key issues expected to be raised during the session.

The discussions come ahead of a busy day in Parliament, with Opposition MPs submitting notices seeking suspension of regular business to debate issues including electoral reforms, the Cauvery water dispute, alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and examination-related matters.

Govt to move Supreme Court Judges Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The government will move the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to introduce the legislation.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs, including TMC’s Sougata Ray, RSP’s NK Premachandran and Congress MP Dean Kuriakose, have moved a statutory resolution opposing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance issued by the President in May 2026.

Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha at 12.30 pm

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the House around 12.30 pm on Wednesday during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The Opposition has criticised the government’s handling of recent examination irregularities and is likely to raise concerns over paper leaks and measures proposed in the Bill.

Amit Shah to introduce Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to the revised list of business.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Monsoon Session 2026