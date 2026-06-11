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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026: World Cup opener sees first-ever three red cards as Mexico defeat South Africa 2-0

It’s the first time three players have been sent off in the opening match of a World Cup – and all three were straight red cards.
Dancers twirled around a giant model of the World Cup trophy while fireworks went off in the historic Azteca Stadium in Mexico. In the highlight of the ceremony, Colombian star Shakira and Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai."
Dancers twirled around a giant model of the World Cup trophy while fireworks went off in the historic Azteca Stadium in Mexico. In the highlight of the ceremony, Colombian star Shakira and Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai."Photos| AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a drama-filled opening match as three players were sent off with red cards.

A glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City marked the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, celebrating football, music and the shared heritage of hosts Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Hosted jointly by US, Mexico and Canada, it is the first World Cup to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams.

The expansion from 32 teams has increased the number of matches from 64 to 104, transforming the tournament into a month-long football festival stretching across North America. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The expanded format is designed to give more nations a chance to compete on football's biggest stage. The 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a newly introduced Round of 32, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.

The event also etched the stadium's name into history, making it the first venue to stage opening matches at three FIFA World Cups after hosting the curtain-raisers in 1970 and 1986.

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

South Korea start World Cup campaign with win over Czech Republic

South Korea got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start Thursday after finally converting a host of chances they created to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Until the 80th-minute mark, it seemed that the Koreans' wastefulness would be punished by the Czechs, but substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the decisive goal in a Guadalajara stadium that was far from full.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Korea take the lead

Hyeon unleashes a powerful strike that flies past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net giving South Korea the lead in the 80th minute.

Korea draw level through Hwang

South Korea's sustained pressure finally pays off as they draw level against Czechia in the 67th minute. Hwang In-beom showcases his quality, receiving the ball on the edge of the area before driving into the box and calmly slotting past goalkeeper Matej Kovar. It is a well-deserved equaliser for Korea, who have dominated proceedings in search of a breakthrough.

South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia
South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia (Photo | AP)

Czechia break the deadlock

Ladislav Krejci is the main architect of Czechia's lead. Vladimir Coufal unleashes a long throw and Krejci jumps to receive it well. He then hammers a powerful header, which dodges Son Heung-Min and lands straight into the box, avoiding the goalkeeper. 

Czechia's Ladislav Krejci celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia
Czechia's Ladislav Krejci celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia(Photo | AP0

The FIFA World Cup 2026, Match No.2 between South Korea and Czechia is underway

Players shake hands before the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026.
Players shake hands before the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026.(Photo | AP)

Red-card chaos erupts as three players sent off in World Cup opener

The opening match of the World Cup delivered a rarity in international soccer: three players sent off with red cards.

No World Cup match has had that many players ejected since a 2006 game between Portugal and the Netherlands, when four players received red cards — a World Cup record.

The last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 had only four red cards in the entire tournament.

On Thursday at the Azteca Stadium, Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off for South Africa while César Montes was shown a red card for the tournament co-host.

It’s the first time three players have been sent off in the opening match of a World Cup – and all three were straight red cards, meaning none of the ejected players were given two yellows.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Co-hosts Mexico kick off World Cup with dramatic victory

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a drama-filled opening match of the World Cup at the Estadio Azteca Thursday, kicking off the biggest ever edition of the global footballing showpiece.

Julian Quinones scored the opening goal of the tournament after nine minutes and 35-year-old striker Raul Jimenez headed in Mexico's second goal at the Azteca, which became the first stadium in the world to host games at three World Cups.

Mexico's Julian Quinones scores first goal of the World Cup

Mexico kick off World Cup opening match against South Africa 

South Africa looks forward to 'fantastic experience' at opening match 

South Africa, ranked 60th and playing their first World Cup match since 2010, is looking forward to a fantastic experience as they expect to make a mark at the opening game with Mexico.

“For us, it will be a fantastic experience,” said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

“It is very important that we keep ourselves to the ⁠game plan and don’t listen to what is happening ⁠in the stands," he added.

Mexico 'ready to give it all' in opening game 

Mexico, co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026, is set to open the world's biggest football tournament by taking on South Africa in a crucial match beginning at 12:30 AM IST.

Here is the lineup: Raul Rangel (goalkeeper); Cesar Montes (captain), Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa prepares to take on Mexico in World Cup's opening match 

After a long wait of 16 years, South Africa is minutes away from playing another FIFA World Cup, taking on co-hosts Mexico at their homeground, a highly packed Azteca Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament.

Here's their lineup for the opening match:

Shakira, Burna Boy performs at the opening ceremony 

One of the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico was a high energy perfomance by Colombian star Shakira.

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed "Dai Dai," the official song of the tournament, bringing roars from the crowd.

Mexico takes on South Africa in opening match

The largest World Cup in tournament history kicks off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match.

Amid escalating protests and social tensions in Mexico's capital, more than 80,000 fans were making their way to Mexico City Stadium - better known as Azteca Stadium.

South Africa is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament.

The Bafana Bafana also played in the 1998 and 2002 editions.

Mexico arrives with an eight-match unbeaten streak and has not lost since last November, when Paraguay beat them in a friendly.

The Mexican side is led by the 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the national team.

Scuffles at Mexico's World Cup fan zone as thousands jostle for entry

Thousands of football fans attempted to shove their way into Mexico City's official World Cup fan zone on Thursday, creating chaotic scenes shortly before kick-off in the opening game.

Access to the fan fest in Zocala plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers reaching the area.

"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone as he tried to control access to the fan venue where the Mexico-South Africa game at the city's Azteca Stadium will be shown on a giant screen.

FIFA World cup 2026