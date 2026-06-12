HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 2: U.S. gets electric win over Paraguay, Canada draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of day two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States and Mexico had a dream start to a World Cup on their home soil.

Canada's first game wasn't too bad, either.

The Americans put an exclamation point on Friday's action with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in Inglewood, California, building a 3-0 lead by halftime and matching the biggest U.S. World Cup victory.

Earlier Friday, Canada rallied for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

The World Cup gets into the meat of its schedule starting Saturday — highlighted by an intriguing matchup between Brazil and Morocco. There are at least four games scheduled each day until June 27.