LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2: Hosts USA, co-hosts Canada gear up for action

On day two of the FIFA World Cup, co-hosts Canada will face Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Group B fixture at 12:30 am IST, followed by hosts USA taking on Paraguay in a Group D match at 6:30 am IST.

Day one saw co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a drama-filled opening match as three players were sent off with red cards.

In the second match of the day, Hwang In-beom scored a goal and set up another as South Korea rallied to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1.

A glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City marked the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11, celebrating football, music and the shared heritage of hosts Mexico, the United States and Canada.