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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 4: Germany, Netherlands headline action as Groups E and F get underway

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat will also become the oldest coach in World Cup history and will take charge of a third different nation at a World Cup after the Netherlands and South Korea.
Juninho Bacuna #7 and Leandro Bacuna #10 of Curaçao warm up during the training of Curacao one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Germany at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Juninho Bacuna #7 and Leandro Bacuna #10 of Curaçao warm up during the training of Curacao one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Germany at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Boca Raton, Florida.(Photo | AFP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

On Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany and Curacao will kick off Group E action before the Netherlands face Japan in a Group F clash. Ivory Coast will then take on Ecuador in the other Group E fixture, while Sweden and Tunisia will round off the day's action in Group F.

Below, you can find Day 4's football matches in real time.

Sunday June 15 (IST)

  • Germany vs Curacao — 10:30 pm IST

  • Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 am IST

  • Spain vs Cabo Verde — 4:30 am IST

  • Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 am IST

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Qatar celebrate a landmark moment by earning their maiden World Cup point. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco as the five-time champions endured a shaky start to their campaign, while Scotland marked their return after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti. Australia, meanwhile, stunned Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener.

Curacao faces daunting first World Cup game against 4-time champion Germany

Curacao made history by becoming one of four first-time World Cup qualifiers.

The tiny Caribbean nation faces a daunting task in its opener, taking on powerhouse Germany in Houston.

“Germany are of course clear favorites in the group,” said Curacao's Dick Advocaat, the oldest coach in World Cup history at 78. “They are still a big footballing country. Starting off against Germany is fantastic. We will find out immediately where we stand.”

Curacao is the World Cup's smallest country in terms of size — about the size of New Orleans — and population, with roughly 156,000 residents. It got into the 48-team bracket by going 4-0 in the opening round of qualifying and 3-0-3 in the next round.

Curacao can shock Germany on World Cup debut, says Advocaat

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat believes the tiny Caribbean island can "steal some points" from four-time winners Germany on their tournament debut on Sunday.

The 78-year-old Dutchman will also become the oldest coach in World Cup history and will take charge of a third different nation at a World Cup after the Netherlands and South Korea.

Despite his vast experience in both the club and international game, Advocaat said the team spirit that has carried a nation of just 160,000 to the World Cup is the best he has seen.

"The team spirit in this team is something I've never seen before. As a country we will give everything to win for the island, but we're not the favourite," Advocaat said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"When you are participating with the Netherlands or a bigger team, you are one of the favourites. Now it is just amazing to be a part of this.

"We would like to show them what we can do and what we're worth. And for the island of Curacao, it is amazing what we have shown the people over the past two years."

2026 FIFA World Cup