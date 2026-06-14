LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 4: Germany, Netherlands headline action as Groups E and F get underway

On Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany and Curacao will kick off Group E action before the Netherlands face Japan in a Group F clash. Ivory Coast will then take on Ecuador in the other Group E fixture, while Sweden and Tunisia will round off the day's action in Group F.

Below, you can find Day 4's football matches in real time.

Sunday June 15 (IST)

Germany vs Curacao — 10:30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 am IST

Spain vs Cabo Verde — 4:30 am IST

Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 am IST

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Qatar celebrate a landmark moment by earning their maiden World Cup point. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco as the five-time champions endured a shaky start to their campaign, while Scotland marked their return after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti. Australia, meanwhile, stunned Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener.