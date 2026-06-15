LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 5: Cape Verde stuns Spain with a surprising 0-0 draw in the country's World Cup debut

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Day 5 action will see Spain kick off their Group H campaign against Cabo Verde, followed by Belgium's Group G opener against Egypt. Saudi Arabia will then take on Uruguay in the other Group H fixture, before Iran round off the day's action with a Group G clash against New Zealand.
Below are Day 5's fixtures, with all times in IST:
Spain vs Cabo Verde – (9:30 pm)
Belgium vs Egypt – (12:30 am)
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – (3:30 am)
Iran vs New Zealand – (6:30 am)
Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1, while Japan scored late to salvage a thrilling draw against the Netherlands. Ivory Coast needed a stoppage-time goal to edge past Ecuador, and Sweden rounded off the day with a five-star rout of Tunisia.
Spain's ghosts of recent World Cup horror shows reappeared in Atlanta as the European champions were held 0-0 by debutants Cape Verde in their opening game on Monday.
Underdogs Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, held off the Spanish storm as both sides headed into the dressing room level at half-time.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said that Lamine Yamal is fully fit and progressing well in his recovery.
He explained that Yamal, along with other players who had minor injury concerns, has been training well and is available for selection.
However, De la Fuente indicated that these players are unlikely to start the match and may instead be used later in the game.
Yamal has not played since April, as the 18-year-old struggled with groin issues and a hamstring injury.
Bringing a piece of Aotearoa to the world. 🇳🇿— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) June 15, 2026
Before our opening match, the team were gifted pounamu a taonga (Treasure) carrying the stories, and spirit of our people.
Each piece was carved from the same stone, symbolising our connection to one another, our shared purpose, and… pic.twitter.com/El5ccLi5Kf
One last push 🇸🇦💚— Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 15, 2026
A final training session ahead of our first #FIFAWorldCup fixture 🏆#GreenFalcons pic.twitter.com/xiBPd3vypU
Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Sunday political tensions and visa issues have damaged his side's preparations for the World Cup but insisted his players will not "pay attention to any of the hype."
Iran have arrived at the tournament under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the United States -- in military conflict with Iran for months -- refused to issue visas for some team support staff.
"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in a press conference in response to a question from AFP.
"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."
Iran will take center stage at the World Cup on Monday after arriving in the United States following a build-up shrouded by uncertainty due to war in the Middle East.
The Iranian squad, whose preparations have been dogged by political tensions and visa issues arising from the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, face New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a day after touching down in California on Sunday.
Iran were initially to be based in Tucson, Arizona for the tournament, but switched their training base to Tijuana, Mexico at the 11th hour as a result of ongoing tensions with World Cup co-hosts the United States over visa issues.
🎙️ “Cape Verde have been capable of knocking Cameroon out, and they have players who compete in European leagues.”— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) June 14, 2026
➡️ “Tomorrow’s match will demand a lot from us against a very tactical and very fast team.”
🗣️ Luis de la Fuente#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lgD2BYKY7m
Beyond disgraceful!— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 14, 2026
The Iranian national soccer team, which will play New Zealand tomorrow in LA, arrived at their hotel only to see a handful of Iranian Monarchists protesting their presence and accusing them of being terrorists. (!??!)
It should be noted: Iranian Monarchists… pic.twitter.com/aRZeopph5C