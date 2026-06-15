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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 5: Cape Verde stuns Spain with a surprising 0-0 draw in the country's World Cup debut

Underdogs Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, held off the Spanish storm as the final whistle blew.
A general view before the World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026.
A general view before the World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 5 action will see Spain kick off their Group H campaign against Cabo Verde, followed by Belgium's Group G opener against Egypt. Saudi Arabia will then take on Uruguay in the other Group H fixture, before Iran round off the day's action with a Group G clash against New Zealand.

Below are Day 5's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Spain vs Cabo Verde – (9:30 pm)

Belgium vs Egypt – (12:30 am)

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – (3:30 am)

Iran vs New Zealand – (6:30 am)

Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1, while Japan scored late to salvage a thrilling draw against the Netherlands. Ivory Coast needed a stoppage-time goal to edge past Ecuador, and Sweden rounded off the day with a five-star rout of Tunisia.

Toothless Spain held by Cape Verde on World Cup debut

Spain's ghosts of recent World Cup horror shows reappeared in Atlanta as the European champions were held 0-0 by debutants Cape Verde in their opening game on Monday.

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Debutants Cape Verde hold Spain at half-time in Group H opener

Underdogs Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, held off the Spanish storm as both sides headed into the dressing room level at half-time.

Spain kicks off against debutants Cabo Verde

'He's fit and in good shape': Spain manager on Lamine Yamal's recovery

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said that Lamine Yamal is fully fit and progressing well in his recovery.

He explained that Yamal, along with other players who had minor injury concerns, has been training well and is available for selection.

However, De la Fuente indicated that these players are unlikely to start the match and may instead be used later in the game.

Yamal has not played since April, as the 18-year-old struggled with groin issues and a hamstring injury.

Iran World Cup coach says 'impacted' by politics but ignoring 'hype'

Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Sunday political tensions and visa issues have damaged his side's preparations for the World Cup but insisted his players will not "pay attention to any of the hype."

Iran have arrived at the tournament under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the United States -- in military conflict with Iran for months -- refused to issue visas for some team support staff.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in a press conference in response to a question from AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."

Iran take center stage at World Cup

Iran will take center stage at the World Cup on Monday after arriving in the United States following a build-up shrouded by uncertainty due to war in the Middle East.

The Iranian squad, whose preparations have been dogged by political tensions and visa issues arising from the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, face New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a day after touching down in California on Sunday.

Iran were initially to be based in Tucson, Arizona for the tournament, but switched their training base to Tijuana, Mexico at the 11th hour as a result of ongoing tensions with World Cup co-hosts the United States over visa issues.

2026 FIFA World Cup