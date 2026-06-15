LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 5: Cape Verde stuns Spain with a surprising 0-0 draw in the country's World Cup debut

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 5 action will see Spain kick off their Group H campaign against Cabo Verde, followed by Belgium's Group G opener against Egypt. Saudi Arabia will then take on Uruguay in the other Group H fixture, before Iran round off the day's action with a Group G clash against New Zealand.

Below are Day 5's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Spain vs Cabo Verde – (9:30 pm)

Belgium vs Egypt – (12:30 am)

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – (3:30 am)

Iran vs New Zealand – (6:30 am)

Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1, while Japan scored late to salvage a thrilling draw against the Netherlands. Ivory Coast needed a stoppage-time goal to edge past Ecuador, and Sweden rounded off the day with a five-star rout of Tunisia.