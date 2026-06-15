LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 5: Spain face debutants Cabo Verde in opener

Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Sunday political tensions and visa issues have damaged his side's preparations for the World Cup but insisted his players will not "pay attention to any of the hype."

Iran have arrived at the tournament under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the United States -- in military conflict with Iran for months -- refused to issue visas for some team support staff.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in a press conference in response to a question from AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."