LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 7: All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal kick off their campaign

Captain Harry Kane told his England team-mates to "go for it" and be "free in the mind" when they launch their World Cup title charge Wednesday against Croatia in Texas.

England are among the favourites for the tournament in North America after a string of near-misses at recent European Championships and World Cups.

But history weighs heavy on Thomas Tuchel's talented side as they chase their first major trophy for 60 years.

Bayern Munich striker Kane, who will be expected to provide England's goals, said: "For sure it's one of the best opportunities we will have as a team to win it.

"I think everyone is eager to just start well tomorrow and prove that we have the capabilities of going far in this tournament."