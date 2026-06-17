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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 7: All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal kick off their campaign

England begin their bid to end a 60-year wait for a trophy when they take on Croatia in their World Cup opener on Wednesday while Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in a record-equalling sixth tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal warm up during the training one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal warm up during the training one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.(Photo | AFP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE’s live coverage of Day 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The seventh day of the tournament will see Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo, with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes his sixth World Cup appearance. This will be followed by a mouthwatering Group L clash between England and Croatia. Ghana will face Panama in the second Group L fixture, while Uzbekistan will round off the day against Colombia in the other Group K game.

Below are Day 7's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Portugal vs DR Congo – (10:30 pm)

England vs Croatia – (1:30 am)

Ghana vs Panama – (4:30 am)

Uzbekistan vs Colombia – (7:30 am)

Day 6 served up plenty of excitement, headlined by Lionel Messi's first World Cup hat-trick that saw him equal Miroslav Klose's record tally of 16 goals. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also bagged braces, with the Frenchman moving to within two goals of the all-time mark.

Kane tells England 'be free in the mind' for World Cup title bid

Captain Harry Kane told his England team-mates to "go for it" and be "free in the mind" when they launch their World Cup title charge Wednesday against Croatia in Texas.

England are among the favourites for the tournament in North America after a string of near-misses at recent European Championships and World Cups.

But history weighs heavy on Thomas Tuchel's talented side as they chase their first major trophy for 60 years.

Bayern Munich striker Kane, who will be expected to provide England's goals, said: "For sure it's one of the best opportunities we will have as a team to win it.

"I think everyone is eager to just start well tomorrow and prove that we have the capabilities of going far in this tournament."

'Rejuvenated' Modric determined to enjoy World Cup swan song

Midfield great Luka Modric said Tuesday he was determined to enjoy every second of his last World Cup and had been "rejuvenated" by being with Croatia for a fifth time on football's biggest stage.

Croatia face England on Wednesday in Texas in one of the most attractive fixtures of the group stage in North America.

The 40-year-old Modric will lead out Croatia, who beat England in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and will pull the strings once more in midfield.

Along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, this will be the last dance for one of the most acclaimed players in the world over the past 20 years.

"Every game, every tournament is special at 40 with the national team," Modric said on the eve of the England clash.

"My aim in this tournament is to enjoy it, to do my best, but enjoy it," he added.

"I want to enjoy each match, every training with these guys."

Ronaldo as excited for sixth World Cup as his first, says Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his sixth World Cup as if it was his first, said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez as he hailed the 41-year-old as "an example and a reference for football."

Armed with a richly talented generation, Portugal are among the favourites to win the World Cup for the first time.

No one can match the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 143 international goals. But he has failed to net in his last nine matches at major tournaments and offers little in a defensive role when the opposition are in possession.

Martinez, though, has no doubt he remains Portugal's best option up front.

"He is an example and a reference for football. For all those children on the street who begin to feel the love for sport, following the example of Cristiano Ronaldo is wonderful," Martinez told a press conference ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

"It is his sixth World Cup, but I can say that internally it seems to be his first World Cup in terms of intensity, in terms of emotional output, of how important it is for him to be prepared to lead the group.

England
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup