LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 7: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal kick off their campaign

Welcome to TNIE’s live coverage of Day 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The seventh day of the tournament will see Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo, with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes his sixth World Cup appearance. This will be followed by a mouthwatering Group L clash between England and Croatia. Ghana will face Panama in the second Group L fixture, while Uzbekistan will round off the day against Colombia in the other Group K game.

Below are Day 7's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Portugal vs DR Congo – (10:30 pm)

England vs Croatia – (1:30 am)

Ghana vs Panama – (4:30 am)

Uzbekistan vs Colombia – (7:30 am)

Day 6 served up plenty of excitement, headlined by Lionel Messi's first World Cup hat-trick that saw him equal Miroslav Klose's record tally of 16 goals. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also bagged braces, with the Frenchman moving to within two goals of the all-time mark.