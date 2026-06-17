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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 7: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal kick off their campaign

England begin their bid to end a 60-year wait for a trophy when they take on Croatia in their World Cup opener on Wednesday while Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in a record-equalling sixth tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal warm up during the training one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal warm up during the training one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.(Photo | AFP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE’s live coverage of Day 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The seventh day of the tournament will see Portugal begin their Group K campaign against DR Congo, with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes his sixth World Cup appearance. This will be followed by a mouthwatering Group L clash between England and Croatia. Ghana will face Panama in the second Group L fixture, while Uzbekistan will round off the day against Colombia in the other Group K game.

Below are Day 7's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Portugal vs DR Congo – (10:30 pm)

England vs Croatia – (1:30 am)

Ghana vs Panama – (4:30 am)

Uzbekistan vs Colombia – (7:30 am)

Day 6 served up plenty of excitement, headlined by Lionel Messi's first World Cup hat-trick that saw him equal Miroslav Klose's record tally of 16 goals. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also bagged braces, with the Frenchman moving to within two goals of the all-time mark.

England
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup