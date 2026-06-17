LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 7: DR Congo stun Portugal’s winning hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his sixth World Cup as if it was his first, said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez as he hailed the 41-year-old as "an example and a reference for football."

Armed with a richly talented generation, Portugal are among the favourites to win the World Cup for the first time.

No one can match the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 143 international goals. But he has failed to net in his last nine matches at major tournaments and offers little in a defensive role when the opposition are in possession.

Martinez, though, has no doubt he remains Portugal's best option up front.

"He is an example and a reference for football. For all those children on the street who begin to feel the love for sport, following the example of Cristiano Ronaldo is wonderful," Martinez told a press conference ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

"It is his sixth World Cup, but I can say that internally it seems to be his first World Cup in terms of intensity, in terms of emotional output, of how important it is for him to be prepared to lead the group.