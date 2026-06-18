LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 8: Mexico and South Korea aim to seal last-32 berth in Group A clash

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing a win will guarantee a last 32 berth.
The Group A rivals head into the fixture at the Estadio Akron fresh from respective victories over South Africa and the Czech Republic in their opening games last week.
Co-hosts Mexico eased past a poor South Africa in their opening game last week but are bracing for a tougher test against a South Korean side studded with quality.
"We have to be very wary of the opponent's attacking transitions," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.
"When we are attacking, we can't let our guard down; if there are two Koreans up front, there need to be three Mexicans."