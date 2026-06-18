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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 8: Mexico and South Korea aim to seal last-32 berth in Group A clash

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing a win will guarantee a last 32 berth.
South Korea's Son Heung-min (L) and Mexico's Raul Jimenez.
South Korea's Son Heung-min (L) and Mexico's Raul Jimenez.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 8 action will see Czechia take on South Africa in their second Group A fixture, followed by Switzerland's second Group B match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada will then face Qatar in the other Group B encounter before co-hosts Mexico round off the day's action with a Group A clash against South Korea.

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing a win will guarantee a last 32 berth.

Below are Day 8's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Czechia vs South Africa – (9:30 pm)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – (12:30 am)

Canada vs Qatar – (3:30 am)

Mexico vs South Korea – (6:30 am)

Canada captain Alphonso Davies available to play vs. Qatar after missing World Cup opener

Canada captain Alphonso Davies will be available to play on Thursday against Qatar after he missed his team's World Cup opener while recovering from a hamstring injury, coach Jesse Marsch said.

The left back was injured last month while playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals.

In an open practice earlier this week, Davies was limited in training and was still in the return-to-play protocol.

“He's been in training this week, and he'll be available tomorrow, and we'll see how the match goes and then make a decision on how we would choose to use him,” March said Wednesday evening.

Davies has not played for Canada since March 2025, when he tore an ACL in the CONCACAF Nations League finals. He has 15 goals in 58 international appearances.

Canada's Alphonso Davies works out during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Qatar, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Canada's Alphonso Davies works out during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Qatar, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Photo | AP)

Mexico, Korea eye World Cup knockout berths

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing a win will guarantee a last 32 berth.

The Group A rivals head into the fixture at the Estadio Akron fresh from respective victories over South Africa and the Czech Republic in their opening games last week.

Co-hosts Mexico eased past a poor South Africa in their opening game last week but are bracing for a tougher test against a South Korean side studded with quality.

"We have to be very wary of the opponent's attacking transitions," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.

"When we are attacking, we can't let our guard down; if there are two Koreans up front, there need to be three Mexicans."

South Korea
Mexico
2026 FIFA World Cup