LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 8: Mexico and South Korea aim to seal last-32 berth in Group A clash

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 8 action will see Czechia take on South Africa in their second Group A fixture, followed by Switzerland's second Group B match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada will then face Qatar in the other Group B encounter before co-hosts Mexico round off the day's action with a Group A clash against South Korea.

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds on Thursday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing a win will guarantee a last 32 berth.

Below are Day 8's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Czechia vs South Africa – (9:30 pm)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – (12:30 am)

Canada vs Qatar – (3:30 am)

Mexico vs South Korea – (6:30 am)