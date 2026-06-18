LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 8: South Africa and Czech Republic draw 1-1 in World Cup Group A

US President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship has gone all the way to the US Supreme Court but the issue's impact is already being felt on a giant stage: the World Cup.

Historically, anyone born on US soil automatically has the right to citizenship. Trump wants to end that as part of wider restrictions on immigration.

As Supreme Court justices prepare their ruling, Americans got a vivid illustration of the policy at work in the form of star US striker Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the 4-1 rout over Paraguay.

Balogun may have shone in the US jersey, but if not for an accident of fate he wouldn't even be American. "(My mother) came to the US to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket but then they said that she was too pregnant. So I was born in New York," Balogun said in an Instagram video posted by the US team this week.

Even though Balogun grew up in London from the age of one month, he qualified for birthright citizenship. Still so British that he prefers English tea over coffee, Balogun ultimately chose to play for the United States over England or his family's native Nigeria.

"The way I was eligible to represent America...I'm not going to be the person to stand in the way of this story," he said in his distinct London accent.