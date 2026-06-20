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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 10: Dutch swat Sweden as Germany, Ivory Coast eye World Cup knockout rounds

Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both scored twice as the rampant Netherlands thrashed Sweden 5-1 in a World Cup warning on Saturday in Houston.
Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup Group F football match between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston, Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup Group F football match between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston, Saturday, June 20, 2026.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Brian Brobbey struck twice early to hand the Netherlands a comfortable lead over Sweden.Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 10 action will see the Netherlands — often described as the most talented soccer nation to never win a World Cup — face a crucial game against Sweden in Group F, before Germany take on Ivory Coast in Group E. Ecuador will then take on Curacao in the other Group E encounter, with Japan rounding off the day's action against Tunisia in Group F.

Below are Day 10's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Netherlands vs Sweden – (10:30 pm)

Germany vs Ivory Coast - (1:30 am)

Ecuador vs Curacao – (5:30 am)

Tunisia vs Japan – (9:30 am)

Matchday 9 saw hosts USA become the second team to reach the World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Australia, while Turkey and Haiti became the first teams to bow out of the tournament.

Netherlands thump Sweden in Houston to get World Cup liftoff

Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey both scored twice as the rampant Netherlands thrashed Sweden 5-1 in a World Cup warning on Saturday in Houston.

The big win in front of nearly 69,000 put the delighted Dutch on the cusp of the knockout rounds and gave them liftoff after being held by Japan.

Ronald Koeman's side top Group F with four points from two games, ahead of Sweden on three, Japan (one) and Tunisia (none).

Despite the sobering loss the Swedes had plenty of chances but were denied by good goalkeeping and wasteful finishing.

Netherlands extend lead with fifth goal

Elanga strikes for Sweden to make it 4-1

Sweden blown away as Netherlands score fourth goal

Netherlands extend lead to three

Netherlands strike twice early against Sweden

Brian Brobbey struck twice early to hand the Netherlands a comfortable lead over Sweden.

Tunisia's new coach draws inspiration from Cape Verde's success ahead of Japan match

Tunisia is looking to Cape Verde for inspiration ahead of the North African team’s next World Cup game against Japan, newly appointed coach Hervé Renard said Friday.

The charismatic Frenchman, who was hired to save Tunisia after its 5-1 loss to Sweden in its opening match, said his side must earn at least a point against Japan to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in its seven World Cup appearances.

World Cup newcomer Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw against European champion Spain – the tournament’s biggest upset so far – “gives us hope,” Renard said.

“When you are organized and together, you are able to compete. We have to follow this example and not be scared of defeat,” said Renard, who is at his third World Cup as coach after leading Morocco in 2018 and Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Japan wary of fired up and wounded Tunisia for World Cup landmark game

Hajime Moriyasu warned his Japan side Friday they will need to match the intensity of a Tunisia team fired up by a change of coach for the landmark 1,000th World Cup game.

Fresh from a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Texas, Japan face a Tunisia side smarting from being thrashed 5-1 by Sweden in Group F.

The Netherlands are outside bets to win the World Cup in North America, but Moriyasu said a wounded Tunisia will be "an even more intense game".

"They will have a great motivation to do their best so they can get to the next stage. I believe they will battle us with that mentality and we will not take that passively," the Japan coach said.

"To win we should have a stronger will than them."

World Cup warning with Sweden star Isak 'getting stronger and stronger'

Striker Alexander Isak will get "stronger and stronger" and is smiling again, Sweden coach Graham Potter said Friday in a World Cup warning to defences.

The 26-year-old scored one goal and set two up, with strike partner Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal also netting.

Speaking on the eve of Saturday's tasty group clash with the Netherlands in Houston, the Englishman Potter said: "Alex has had a season that has been interrupted.

"Most football players would say they need a certain amount of time and games to get up to top, top level, so we've had to try to build Alex up.

"I think there's more to come from him.

"I think he'll get stronger and stronger as the tournament goes, and that's where our work is to try and help him get better and better, stronger and stronger."

Dutch star De Jong a doubt for World Cup clash with Sweden

Key midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a doubt for the Netherlands' World Cup group match against free-scoring Sweden on Saturday after colliding with a team-mate, coach Ronald Koeman said.

Speaking on the eve of the clash in Houston, Koeman said Barcelona star De Jong was hurt in a collision with fellow midfielder Quinten Timber.

Timber, who came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Japan in Texas, is definitely out with mild concussion.

"There was a collision which caused a light concussion, so Quinten will not play this match. After this match, he might be ready," former international defender Koeman said Friday.

"But Frenkie also had minor complaints about his physical condition... let's see how he will be tomorrow."

Germany
Netherlands
Sweden
2026 FIFA World Cup