LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 10: Netherlands hammer Sweden 5-1

Brian Brobbey struck twice early to hand the Netherlands a comfortable lead over Sweden.Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 10 action will see the Netherlands — often described as the most talented soccer nation to never win a World Cup — face a crucial game against Sweden in Group F, before Germany take on Ivory Coast in Group E. Ecuador will then take on Curacao in the other Group E encounter, with Japan rounding off the day's action against Tunisia in Group F.

Below are Day 10's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Netherlands vs Sweden – (10:30 pm)

Germany vs Ivory Coast - (1:30 am)

Ecuador vs Curacao – (5:30 am)

Tunisia vs Japan – (9:30 am)

Matchday 9 saw hosts USA become the second team to reach the World Cup knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Australia, while Turkey and Haiti became the first teams to bow out of the tournament.