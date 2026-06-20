LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 10: Netherlands face pressure in Sweden showdown

Tunisia is looking to Cape Verde for inspiration ahead of the North African team’s next World Cup game against Japan, newly appointed coach Hervé Renard said Friday.

The charismatic Frenchman, who was hired to save Tunisia after its 5-1 loss to Sweden in its opening match, said his side must earn at least a point against Japan to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in its seven World Cup appearances.

World Cup newcomer Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw against European champion Spain – the tournament’s biggest upset so far – “gives us hope,” Renard said.

“When you are organized and together, you are able to compete. We have to follow this example and not be scared of defeat,” said Renard, who is at his third World Cup as coach after leading Morocco in 2018 and Saudi Arabia in 2022.