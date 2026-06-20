LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 10: Netherlands face pressure in Sweden showdown

Key midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a doubt for the Netherlands' World Cup group match against free-scoring Sweden on Saturday after colliding with a team-mate, coach Ronald Koeman said.
Speaking on the eve of the clash in Houston, Koeman said Barcelona star De Jong was hurt in a collision with fellow midfielder Quinten Timber.
Timber, who came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Japan in Texas, is definitely out with mild concussion.
"There was a collision which caused a light concussion, so Quinten will not play this match. After this match, he might be ready," former international defender Koeman said Friday.
"But Frenkie also had minor complaints about his physical condition... let's see how he will be tomorrow."