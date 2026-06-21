HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 11: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 for their first World Cup win in history

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 11 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt earned the first World Cup win in their history by beating New Zealand 3-1 on Sunday, putting them on track to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Lamine Yamal marked his return to Spain's starting XI with the opening goal as the European champions thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 to boost their hopes of reaching the last 32 after being held by Cape Verde in their opener.

Belgium were frustrated again in Group G, settling for a goalless draw against Iran in Los Angeles and leaving themselves needing a win over New Zealand in their final group match to guarantee progress.

Meanwhile, debutants Cape Verde continued their remarkable unbeaten run by fighting back to draw 2-2 with Uruguay, with Helio Varela's second-half strike earning the African side another valuable point after scoring their first-ever World Cup goal earlier in the match.

Below are Day 11's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Spain vs Saudi Arabia - 9.30 pm

Belgium vs Iran - 12.30 am

Uruguay vs Cape Verde - 3.30 am

New Zealand vs Egypt - 6.30 am

Day 10 saw Japan hammer Tunisia 4-0 in the historic 1,000th World Cup match, while Germany and the Netherlands secured crucial wins over Ivory Coast and Sweden, respectively. Curacao also made history by earning their first-ever World Cup point, holding Ecuador to a goalless draw thanks to a heroic display from goalkeeper Eloy Room.