HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 12: Messi breaks World Cup record, Algeria clinch win over Jordan

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 12 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina strengthened their grip on Group J with a comfortable 2-0 win over Austria, while France booked their place in the knockout stage after a commanding 3-0 victory over Iraq.

Messi leads the all-time World Cup scoring chart with 18 goals, while Mbappé’s 16 goals keep the chase alive as France advance to the knockout stage.

Norway edged Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling Group I contest to boost their qualification hopes, while Algeria kept their last-32 ambitions alive with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Jordan.

Below are Day 12's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Argentina vs Austria - 10:30 pm

France vs Iraq - 2:30 am

Norway vs Senegal - 5:30 am

Jordan vs Algeria - 8:30 am

Day 11 saw Egypt register the first World Cup victory in their history with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, while Spain returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by crushing Saudi Arabia 4-0. Belgium's struggles continued with a goalless draw against Iran, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, as debutants Cape Verde maintained their dream unbeaten run by battling back to earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.