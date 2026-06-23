HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 13: Daniel Munoz's strike breaks stubborn DR Congo resistance to book knockout berth for Colombia

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo as "a good example for all of us" but refused to confirm if the veteran captain would start his team's World Cup clash with Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Portugal, considered outside favourites to win the tournament in North America, were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game last week.

Asked about his veteran captain on the eve of their second group match, on Tuesday against Uzbekistan in Houston, Martinez said: "I think he's a player that he focuses so much, (he is) probably the biggest example of how to focus on the aspects that you can influence -- the way he recovers, the way he prepares, the way he trains.

"He's a good example for us, for all of us.

He added: "It is the sixth time he plays a World Cup, and he is a player who's been defending and playing for his country for a long time.

"So he really wants to keep on improving, to contribute to the team, and he's really a role model for our team."

But asked by reporters if Ronaldo will start against the Uzbeks, Martinez refused to say "because I haven't informed my players yet".