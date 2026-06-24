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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 14: Brazil eye last-32 berth against Scotland

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will expect to go through but they come up against a Scotland side in Miami determined to qualify for the knockout round for the first time in their history.
Brazil's Vinícius Júnior goes through the drills during practice ahead of their game against Scotland on June 24, 2026.
Brazil's Vinícius Júnior goes through the drills during practice ahead of their game against Scotland on June 24, 2026.(Photo | X, @CBF_Futebol)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 14 action will see the tournament shift into a breathless six-games-a-day schedule. Switzerland and already-qualified Canada will kick off proceedings in Group B, with Bosnia and Herzegovina taking on Qatar in the other fixture.

Group C will see Morocco face Haiti before Brazil take on Scotland as they seek to book their place in the last 32 of the World Cup.

The final matches of the day will see South Africa go up against South Korea in Group A, while Czechia take on Mexico.

Below are Day 14's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group B

Switzerland vs Canada - 12:30 a.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar - 12:30 a.m.

Group C

Morocco vs Haiti - 3:30 a.m.

Scotland vs Brazil - 3:30 a.m.

Group A

South Africa vs South Korea - 6:30 a.m.

Czechia vs Mexico - 6:30 a.m.

Fans in China put politics aside to cheer Japan at World Cup

China isn't the most obvious place for Japan fandom to thrive -- the two countries' historical animosity is never far from the surface and relations have been tense since hawkish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in Tokyo last year.

But for the dozens of blue-jerseyed Chinese supporters in the bar on Sunday afternoon glued to Japan's every move on massive screens, their love of the football team has a long personal history, completely detached from politics.

"For our generation -- the 90s generation -- most of us basically grew up watching a lot of Japanese anime, including 'Captain Tsubasa' (a series about a football prodigy)," said Fan, the group's main organiser, who gave only his surname.

"More importantly, since we are both part of Asia, you could say that Japan now represents the pride and glory of Asian football."

China have only qualified once for the World Cup, in 2002, when they lost all three of their games without scoring a goal.

They are 91st in the FIFA world rankings, while Japan are the top Asian team at 16th.

Brazil aim for last 32 as World Cup goes into hectic phase

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will expect to go through but they come up against a Scotland side in Miami determined to qualify for the knockout round for the first time in their history.

Morocco, who held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in an early highlight of the tournament, will favor their chances against already-eliminated Haiti and would top Group C if the Brazilians fail to beat the Scots.

Ancelotti said on Tuesday that Neymar had recovered from injury and the 34-year-old could make his first appearance of the tournament against the Scots.

"He can play, he's doing well, he trained very well. I'm very happy with him," said the Italian coach, adding that the forward "brings experience, understanding of the game, and helps the younger players."

Neymar's inclusion in the matchday squad will help make up for the absence of winger Raphinha, who is out injured for around two weeks.

Brazil
Canada
2026 FIFA World Cup