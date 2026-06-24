LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 14: Brazil eye last-32 berth against Scotland

Welcome to TNIE's LIVE coverage of Day 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 14 action will see the tournament shift into a breathless six-games-a-day schedule. Switzerland and already-qualified Canada will kick off proceedings in Group B, with Bosnia and Herzegovina taking on Qatar in the other fixture.

Group C will see Morocco face Haiti before Brazil take on Scotland as they seek to book their place in the last 32 of the World Cup.

The final matches of the day will see South Africa go up against South Korea in Group A, while Czechia take on Mexico.

Below are Day 14's fixtures, with all times in IST:

Group B

Switzerland vs Canada - 12:30 a.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar - 12:30 a.m.

Group C

Morocco vs Haiti - 3:30 a.m.

Scotland vs Brazil - 3:30 a.m.

Group A

South Africa vs South Korea - 6:30 a.m.

Czechia vs Mexico - 6:30 a.m.