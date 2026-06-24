LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 14: Brazil eye last-32 berth against Scotland

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will expect to go through but they come up against a Scotland side in Miami determined to qualify for the knockout round for the first time in their history.
Morocco, who held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in an early highlight of the tournament, will favor their chances against already-eliminated Haiti and would top Group C if the Brazilians fail to beat the Scots.
Ancelotti said on Tuesday that Neymar had recovered from injury and the 34-year-old could make his first appearance of the tournament against the Scots.
"He can play, he's doing well, he trained very well. I'm very happy with him," said the Italian coach, adding that the forward "brings experience, understanding of the game, and helps the younger players."
Neymar's inclusion in the matchday squad will help make up for the absence of winger Raphinha, who is out injured for around two weeks.